Striking the right balance between internal competition and experience is a key focus for the New Zealand Under 20s during their Rugby Championship campaign, which starts against Australia in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) this Friday.

Six players return to the side that won the inaugural competition in 2024, including Crusaders hooker Manumaua Letiu.

Eli Oudenryn is a first-time selection bound to make an impression. The Crusaders hooker won the DJ Graham Medal as the best player at the Super Rugby Under-20 tournament in March. The DJ Graham Medal is named after Sir John Graham, a legendary 60’s All Black who achieved notable success in education and business.

“I didn’t know who he was; I do now. I’m pretty privileged to get that. A bit of an achievement,” Oudenryn told RugbyPass.

Oudenryn scored five tries in three games as the Crusaders conquered Moana Pasifika (29-22), the Blues (45-43), and the Chiefs (41-36) to capture honours for the second time. In the final replacement lock, Angus Prouting scored the winning try in the 85th minute.

“I was on the sidelines. It kept me on my toes. The game was a hard-fought battle. We were lucky to come out on top,” Oudenryn reflected.

“Boys working hard for each other, and staff and management allowing everyone to be their best, is why we did well.”

Oudenryn was a sought-after talent after he helped the Palmerston North Boys’ High School First XV reach the National Top Four for the first time in 18 years in 2023.

He went to Tasman after being presented with an opportunity “too good to refuse.” He made his senior debut for the Mako in a 27-25 win against Waikato in Hamilton on September 22, 2024. His first start was six days later in a 31-47 defeat against Otago. On October 6, Tasman surrendered the Ranfurly Shield 29-42 to Taranaki. Oudenryn said the experience with the ‘Log of Wood’ was “crazy.”

Manumaua Letiu might have been in Oudenryn’s place for the Super Rugby Under 20 tournament, but following an injury crisis in the senior squad, he played a dozen minutes for big boys in their first two games of the season against the Hurricanes (33-25) and Chiefs (24-49).

One of five boys from Samoa, Letiu grew up in Christchurch. In 2022, he helped the Christchurch Boys’ High School First XV win the Miles Toyota Premiership, earning New Zealand Schools selection. In the Rugby Championship on the Gold Coast last year, he scored a vital try in a 36-25 win against Australia, which sealed the silverware for New Zealand.

“Being with the Crusaders the last couple of months has been great. I’ve learned heaps. Codie Taylor has been a top guide in the specifics of a hooker,” Letiu said.

“My focus coming into the New Zealand 20s is to bring that learning and experience so we can grow some good connections.”

Letiu attended the 14th World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa in 2024.

New Zealand achieved its best result since its last triumph in 2017 by finishing third. Letiu believes the environment in which players were comfortable expressing themselves was a contributing factor in the improvement. How will he nudge Oudenryn as the preferred starter?

“Oh, yeah, um, that’s a hard question,” Letiu laughed with Oudenryn beside him.

“Two hookers is a good thing,” Oudenryn chimed in.

Hesitation and humour won’t cut it against Australia on Friday. The last four internationals against the Aussies have been split two apiece.

“It’s definitely going to be physical. In our analysis, we’ve seen they like to get double shoulders in on defence,” Letiu said.

The New Zealand Under 20s have won 71 of their 87 internationals since the World Rugby Under 20 Championship was born in 2008.

Letiu was named captain for the Australia match with Oiudenryn on the bench. Mosese Bason is vice-captain. His brother, hooker Vernon Bason was captain in 2024.