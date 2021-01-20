2:25pm, 20 January 2021

Gregor Townsend’s inclusion of Cameron Redpath in the 2021 Scotland Guinness Six Nations squad has left some fans pointing fingers at England and their boss Eddie Jones for letting him go. The Bath centre, who is the son of former Scotland captain Bryan, played for England U20s, but he has now been snapped up by Townsend following an impressive Gallagher Premiership season to date following his 2020 move from Sale.

Switching allegiance after playing for a particular country at an age-grade level is not uncommon in rugby, but Redpath had actually been part of England senior training camps under Jones.

Should the 21-year-old earn a Scotland cap this year, he will be part of a growing list of players to represent other countries after being part of England camps.

Wayne Pivac capped both Callum Sheedy and Johnny Williams last year for Wales despite both playing for England against the Barbarians in 2019. Nick Tompkins, another recent Welsh recruit, also played for the Saxons in 2016.

Questions are therefore being asked online as to whether Jones is genuinely focusing on the future, as this is another young player that has slipped through the net. However, this may be as a result of the depth and options the Australian has to choose from.

"I have been trying to sell Scotland to him for the last couple of years"#GuinnessSixNationshttps://t.co/sSBXPnyi1O — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 20, 2021

After all, in this new World Cup cycle England have capped nine new players, one of which is a centre, the 21-year-old Ollie Lawrence, and full-back Max Malins could cause a reshuffle in England’s backline to push other players into the centres.

Even Joe Marchant was capped in August 2019, which suggests that there still has been a focus on bringing through the next generation, although there will inevitably be players that miss out. Just because he represented England earlier in his career, that does not mean that Bath back Redpath was set on playing for England either, particularly given his ancestry.

Some are querying whether Jones will still opt to call up Redpath to his England squad for this Six Nations when it is announced on Friday. Although he has never been averse to creating commotion of this nature, Jones has not bothered to do this in the past when faced with the prospect of losing other players and is unlikely to do so now.

Intriguingly, Redpath’s Test debut could now come against England, who host Scotland at Twickenham in the opening round of the Six Nations on February 6.

https://twitter.com/ConnorWhittick/status/1351851583814971395?s=20

I know he got injured on tour, but Redpath playing for Scotland seems like Eddie missed a trick — Peter Hague (@Todhague) January 20, 2021

Eddie! This is one he shouldn’t have let get away. — Glen Peters (@GlenPet47855322) January 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/jwhitey98/status/1351866653651435521?s=20

As an England fan I am bit gutted to see this. Redpath been absolute class in an average Bath team. But it’s yet another very promising young player that Jones has let slip. — Small Man Peaky (@jonnymango95) January 20, 2021

Ouch. Painful one that for England fans. Will effect his long term future at Bath too. — Sam Musteff (@ViewXv) January 20, 2021

Great to see him in the squad! But I was just wondering, is there anything to stop Eddie Jones naming him in the England squad also? Just wondering what the protocol is for uncapped players?? — Mark Camburn (@CamburnMark) January 20, 2021

I could never understand why England capped Cam Redpath at U20 level when he was always going to pick Scotland. It just blocks a chance for someone who wants to play for England to get experience — Mark_frommk (@MarkTur93421136) January 20, 2021

Well deserved but hope Eddie makes it interesting and makes a play for him! Has all the attributes to be top class https://t.co/KVwkNavn4L — Olly (@olly_leahy) January 20, 2021