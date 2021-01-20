Gregor Townsend’s inclusion of Cameron Redpath in the 2021 Scotland Guinness Six Nations squad has left some fans pointing fingers at England and their boss Eddie Jones for letting him go. The Bath centre, who is the son of former Scotland captain Bryan, played for England U20s, but he has now been snapped up by Townsend following an impressive Gallagher Premiership season to date following his 2020 move from Sale. 

Switching allegiance after playing for a particular country at an age-grade level is not uncommon in rugby, but Redpath had actually been part of England senior training camps under Jones. 

Should the 21-year-old earn a Scotland cap this year, he will be part of a growing list of players to represent other countries after being part of England camps. 

Wayne Pivac capped both Callum Sheedy and Johnny Williams last year for Wales despite both playing for England against the Barbarians in 2019. Nick Tompkins, another recent Welsh recruit, also played for the Saxons in 2016.

Questions are therefore being asked online as to whether Jones is genuinely focusing on the future, as this is another young player that has slipped through the net. However, this may be as a result of the depth and options the Australian has to choose from.  

After all, in this new World Cup cycle England have capped nine new players, one of which is a centre, the 21-year-old Ollie Lawrence, and full-back Max Malins could cause a reshuffle in England’s backline to push other players into the centres. 

Even Joe Marchant was capped in August 2019, which suggests that there still has been a focus on bringing through the next generation, although there will inevitably be players that miss out. Just because he represented England earlier in his career, that does not mean that Bath back Redpath was set on playing for England either, particularly given his ancestry. 

Some are querying whether Jones will still opt to call up Redpath to his England squad for this Six Nations when it is announced on Friday. Although he has never been averse to creating commotion of this nature, Jones has not bothered to do this in the past when faced with the prospect of losing other players and is unlikely to do so now. 

Intriguingly, Redpath’s Test debut could now come against England, who host Scotland at Twickenham in the opening round of the Six Nations on February 6.

