Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has named a 35-man squad for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations that includes an uncapped quartet of Edinburgh hooker David Cherry, Sale hooker Ewan Ashman, Gloucester forward Alex Craig and Bath centre Cameron Redpath, the son of former scrum-half Bryan.

Returning to the squad ahead of the February 6 opener versus England in London are Newcastle back row Gary Graham, Sale wing Byron McGuigan, Glasgow hooker Grant Stewart and London Irish prop Alan Dell.

Townsend said: “As coaches, we have selected a group which we believe can build on the work our players put in throughout the recent Autumn Nations Cup campaign and kick on again in terms of performance levels.

“The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level.

“Our tournament gets off to a fantastic start with a fixture we look forward to every year against England and the opportunity to win back the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham.

Head Coach Gregor Townsend has named a 35-man squad for the 2021 @SixNationsRugby Championship.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/3aZq7l4WDe — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 20, 2021

“We are very aware how different this year’s competition will be due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it also provides a huge amount of positivity and enjoyment for millions of supporters and we are looking forward to contesting every match and giving this championship our very best.”

SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR 2021 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS

FORWARDS (20)

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) – Uncapped

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 28 caps

David Cherry (Edinburgh) – Uncapped

Alex Craig (Gloucester) – Uncapped

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps

Allan Dell – London Irish – 32 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 34 caps

Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons) – 2 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 42 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) – 61 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 65 caps

Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 5 caps

Willem Nel (Edinburgh) – 40 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 23 caps

Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors) – 3 caps

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 11 caps

Blade Thomson (Scarlets) – 9 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 12 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 36 caps

BACKS (15)

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 15 caps

Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 23 caps

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) CAPTAIN – 80 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 25 caps

James Lang (Harlequins) – 5 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 50 caps

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks) – 10 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 37 caps

Cameron Redpath – (Bath Rugby) – Uncapped

Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 51 caps

Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 1 cap

Duncan Taylor (Saracens) – 28 caps

Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 5 caps

