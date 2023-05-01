Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The NZ midfielder who could have proved the difference

2

Warren Gatland explains shock axing of 2021 Lions starter

3

Gloucester leaver Jordy Reid has named his new club

4

Exclusive: England to name John Mitchell as new women's head coach

5

The Jonny Gray injury update that will disappoint Gregor Townsend

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Jono Ross: 'People said I was going to a nothing club'

Sale Sharks totem Jono Ross has his say on the salary cap, fan abuse and Premiership owners as he explains his decision to retire.

RugbyPass+ Home

International News

‘No real rush’: Injured All Black Quinn Tupaea shares injury update

‘It felt strange’: The All Black who could’ve been a Wallaby

Brumbies star set to be lured to the Force

World Rugby statement: The death of ex-chairman Bernard Lapasset

More International More News

Trending Video

Antoine Dupont's bag is deep | Aotearoa Rugby Pod

Bryn Hall breaks down French halfback Antoine Dupont's statistics from the France v England Six Nations match to prove just how unique and exceptional Dupont is within the international rugby landscape.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

All hail Nick Abendanon, a rare talent overlooked by England but adored in France
s
steve 14 minutes ago

Great player, have to agree whenever I saw him playing he just oozed class and was a joy to watch.

Go to comments More News
Why there isn’t 'mass panic' at London Irish - Andy Goode
M
Michele 2 hours ago

I hope you're right - nice to see this more positive analysis. I would love (and am waiting to see) a Rugby Pass article about the RFU's $50 million debt. Thanks!

Go to comments More News
InternationalAustralia

Cooper on track for World Cup but Jones isn't impressed with another Japan-based Wallaby

By AAP
(Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Eddie Jones has checked in with his Japan-based Wallabies and says Quade Cooper is on target for the Rugby World Cup, with the veteran playmaker back in action as soon as this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovering from a ruptured achilles tendon, Cooper last month ticked a box to qualify for the upcoming Japan Rugby League one relegation/promotion matches.

The 35-year-old ran on for one minute during Kintetsu Liners’ final regular season match which made him eligible for the play-offs, with all players needing to play a match through the season.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Jones said he visited Cooper in Japan last week and said he was progressing well ahead of the Wallabies first Test of the year, against South Africa in Pretoria on July 8, with the World Cup getting underway in France in September.

Division one wooden-spooners, Cooper could turn out in the first of the series on May 7 with Kintetsu facing the Urayasu D-Rocks.

“He’s due to play in a couple of weeks … and everything’s on song. He’s progressing really nicely,” Jones said.

He said that blockbusting centre Samu Kerevi, who ruptured his ACL playing sevens at the Commonwealth Games last year, would also return in May, with his club Suntory Sungoliath set to face Kubota Spears in the semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne Rebels lock Matt Phillips and flanker Rob Leota are also set to return before the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

“We’ve got a number of players coming back, which is really promising,” Jones said.

“It creates this nice selection pressure that the players who keep improving and the players who keeping showing that they’ve got an appetite to be the best in the world will get selected.”

One player who remains on the outer is veteran lock Rory Arnold, who was left out of the Wallabies squad for a three-day training camp last month.

Arnold isn’t playing after he elected to remain in Japan and train after his club Hino Red Dolphins withdrew from the competition after a bar brawl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-Test forward could have swapped clubs in Japan or even returned to Australia to present a case for Wallabies selection.

When announcing the training squad Jones said he wouldn’t select Arnold if he wasn’t playing rugby, joking that he was working on the factory line at Hino making trucks.

Asked if had spoken to him on this trip to Japan, Jones was equally as cutting about Arnold’s decision not to play rugby.

“I didn’t go to any mahjong clubs,” the coach said.

“If he’s not playing, it’s very hard to get selected.

“I can’t play him if he’s playing mahjong. You’re playing mahjong, well, it doesn’t get you on the team.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ All hail Nick Abendanon, a rare talent overlooked by England but adored in France All hail Nick Abendanon, a rare talent overlooked by England but adored in France
Search