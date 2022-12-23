Connacht's comeback falls short as Ulster claim dramatic derby win

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sinckler: 'I knew the cameras were there. I just wanted the attention'

2

Watch - Multiple red cards as London derby boils over

3

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job

4

Ex-England winger Marland Yarde has signed for a Top 14 club

5

NRL salary cap outstrips Gallagher Premiership for first time

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Finn Russell: Life-altering Bath gold must come with silverware

Finn Russell will earn life-altering money at Bath, but the silverware he seeks would be truly defining.

RugbyPass+ Home

United Rugby Championship News

Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke scandal

Glasgow seize 1872 Cup control with bruising win over Edinburgh

Mapimpi brace helps Sharks claim bonus-point win over rivals Lions

Leinster and Munster name sides for Irish Christmas derby

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Chris Ashton on why Sam Burgess struggled in Rugby Union | Rugby Roots

Chris Ashton leans on his experience as a cross-code success story to discuss the reasons why Sam Burges' foray into Rugby Union didn't work out.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 7 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Go to comments More News
Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby ChampionshipConnachtUlster

Connacht's comeback falls short as Ulster claim dramatic derby win

By PA
Jack Carty lines up the kick for Connacht. Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Connacht captain Jack Carty missed a last-gasp conversion as Ulster clung on for a 22-20 United Rugby Championship derby win at the Sportsground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smarting from three straight defeats in all competitions, Ulster led by 16 points at one stage, and it was 22-8 after John Cooney’s 71st-minute penalty.

Connacht stormed back thanks to tries from replacements Jarrad Butler and Adam Byrne, the latter scoring deep into added time, but Carty pulled the difficult conversion wide.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

A Rob Lyttle try had the visitors leading 5-3 at half-time, before Tom Stewart bagged a brace. Caolin Blade hit back on the hour mark, only for Connacht’s fightback to fall short.

There was little to separate the sides in the opening exchanges, Carty chasing down Ethan McIlroy after his pass had been intercepted by the Ulster winger, and it was not until the 29th minute that Dan McFarland’s side belatedly broke the deadlock.

Stewart and McIlroy showed quick hands and although Luke Marshall’s offload was blocked by Tiernan O’Halloran, Lyttle managed to dribble the loose ball through and touch it down.

Cooney’s missed conversion was followed by Carty’s lone penalty as the first half finished 5-3 to the visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was all Ulster after the restart, though.

Their reliable maul did the damage for 21-year-old hooker Stewart to plunge over and Cooney made it 12-3.

Connacht dug in as Bundee Aki turned over Marty Moore before a scrum move involving McCloskey was well defended.

Crucially, Stewart struck from another close-in drive in the 53rd minute – followed by a crisp Cooney conversion – to widen the gap to 16 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blade showed impressive strength and speed to snipe over from a maul, although Carty badly missed the conversion at 19-8.

Having watched Stewart be held up short, former Connacht favourite Cooney landed a penalty which should have sewn up the result.

Instead, the Ulstermen had to endure a nerve-jangling finish. With replacement Greg Jones in the sin bin, they could not prevent Butler from crashing over after Cian Prendergast had a try ruled out for accidental offside.

Connacht then matched Ulster’s three-try tally, a brilliant surge downfield ending with Byrne powering over past Lyttle and Stewart Moore, but Carty’s kick from a tight angle faded away to the left as the visitors just held on for the win – their seventh in nine URC matches this season..

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Mark McCall's admission as Saracens unbeaten run derailed Mark McCall's admission as Saracens unbeaten run derailed
Search