Australia scrum-half Nick Phipps has agreed to extend his contract at London Irish, the Gallagher Premiership club he joined ahead of the 2019/20 season after he was left out of his country’s squad for the 2019 World Cup finals in Japan. 

The now 32-year-old came off the bench against Samoa just weeks before the tournament in the Far East but Michael Cheika opted to travel with just two No9s, Will Genia and Nic White, leaving Phipps to head to London and link up with Declan Kidney’s Irish squad. 

He has gone on to make 39 appearances for the club and claims he is excited about what the future holds now that the Exiles have re-established themselves as a competitive Premiership outfit after they spent the 2018/19 campaign in the Championship.   

“I’m chuffed to bits to agree on a new deal,” said Phipps. “This is a really special club and as a family, we are really enjoying our time in London, so there is nowhere I’d rather be. It was a no-brainer to extend my stay.

“I want to make special memories here. We have got a great bunch of boys who love playing for this club. The coaching staff are great to work with on a daily basis and we really feel we are on an upward trajectory. There are good things going to be happening here, I’m convinced of that – and I can’t wait to continue to be part of this exciting journey we are on.”

Irish boss Kidney added: “Nick is an outstanding professional, the kind of player every coach dreams of having in their squad. His desire to continue to improve as a player, irrespective of what he has achieved in a stellar career so far, speaks volumes of him.

“The fact he sees his long-term future here tells you we are moving in the right direction, so we couldn’t be more delighted he’s committed his future to the club.”

