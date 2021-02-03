11:36am, 03 February 2021

Will Chudley has become the second Bath player this week to sign for Gallagher Premiership rivals Worcester, the scrum-half signing a two-year deal just a day after it was confirmed that prop Christian Judge was also heading to Sixways for the 2021/22 campaign.

Chudley, 32, has played more than 130 Premiership matches in a ten-year career, starting at Newcastle Falcons and featuring in the title-winning Exeter Chiefs team of 2017 before moving to the Rec the following year.

“I’m looking forward to working with a really exciting coaching group. There is loads of great young talent in the Worcester ranks at the moment and I hopefully can help them on their journey – I’m sure they can help me as well,” said Chudley.

“From speaking with the coaches they are all in sync with each other and they are building something that I want to be part of and that I will enjoy. The brand of rugby Warriors have played this season is really exciting and I can’t wait to be part of that.

“I definitely think I will develop my game under these guys which is another massive part of the reason for becoming a Warrior.”

Worcester Alan Solomons added: “We have been most fortunate to secure the services of Will, who is an experienced Premiership campaigner and a first-rate game manager. Over and above this, he has good leadership qualities which will be invaluable as we look to take the club forward. Will is a quality bloke and a good team man and we all look forward to having him here at Sixways.”

Chudley is Warriors’ fourth new recruit for next season and their second from Bath following tighthead Judge. Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe will arrive from Edinburgh and tighthead prop Jack Owlett from Wasps.

“We talk a lot about wanting to develop our young players and for them to come through. They need good role models to accelerate that,” said head coach Jonathan Thomas, who last week also welcomed Chris Ashton to the club with immediate effect from Harlequins. “In addition to having a lot of Premiership experience, Will has leadership qualities which are going to be of huge benefit to us here.”

