11:20am, 02 February 2021

Worcester have bagged themselves a new tighthead for next season, signing 28-year-old Christian Judge from Bath where he has been since helping Saracens to win the 2018/19 Gallagher Premiership title.

ADVERTISEMENT

A County Championship winner with Cornwall in 2015 and 2016, Judge is excited by the prospect of joining the Warriors in a career where he played his formative rugby for Launceston before joining Plymouth Albion in National One and also spending time at Bedford Blues and Cornish Pirates.

“After meeting the coaches and hearing their vision and ambitions for the club I’m really excited about making the move to Sixways in the summer,” said Judge on the Worcester club website.

Chris Ashton gives his first media interview as a Worcester player

“It’s clear they are building something very positive for the future and it feels like the right time to be joining up. I look forward to being a part of their vision for the club at this exciting time.”

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons added: “We are delighted that Chris has decided to join. He is an experienced Premiership tighthead prop whose game is built on his scrummaging.

“He will be invaluable to us as we look to take the club forward. Chris is also a good team man and will fit in well here at Sixways and we all look forward to his arrival next season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas – who last week signed England winger Chris Ashton – and scrum coach Mark Irish had been monitoring Judge since his days at Pirates when they were part of the coaching team at Bristol. “We have been following him for a few years now and we remember him playing down at Pirates,” Thomas said.

“Like most tightheads, he talks passionately about scrummaging. He did well in the little spell he had with Saracens and he’s done the same at Bath. Hopefully, we can help him to fulfil his potential here. He’s a good player, a really good person and he’s a really positive signing for us.”

Judge is the second tighthead prop to be signed by Warriors for next season following Jack Owlett, who will arrive at Sixways from Wasps. Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe will also arrive from Edinburgh during the summer.

“The relationships didn’t connect as much… sometimes personalities don’t match, faces didn’t fit" – England's Chris Ashton has fronted the media – including @heagneyl ??? – just 2?? days after joining Worcester from Harlequins #GallagherPremhttps://t.co/oW3OwnwWf6 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 26, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT