6:15pm, 22 February 2021

The Chiefs have confirmed halfback Brad Weber will join All Blacks captain Sam Cane as co-captain of the Chiefs for 2021.

30-year-old Weber debuted for the Chiefs in 2014 and established himself as the club’s first-choice halfback.

His strong leadership skills have been a regular feature in the Mitre 10 Cup and of recent as stand-in captain for the Chiefs on several occasions during both the 2019 and 2020 Super Rugby seasons.

This will, however, be the first year Weber will officially hold the captaincy title alongside Cane.

Cane first captained the Chiefs in 2016. Since awarded the captaincy, Cane has captained alongside Aaron Cruden, Charlie Ngatai and Brodie Retallick.

The loose forward is widely acknowledged for his leadership abilities and last year was awarded the All Blacks captaincy.

New co-captain Weber is honoured to undertake the role as a captain alongside Cane.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be asked to co-captain the Chiefs this year. A team that means the world to me so I don’t take this responsibility for granted and I look forward to leading this exciting group of players with Sam this year,” Weber said.

“It’s particularly special for me to co-captain alongside Sam, a man I have a huge amount of respect for in the way he plays but especially in the way he leads, so I can’t wait to get stuck into the season with him and the rest of the lads.”

Cane is looking forward to working alongside Weber in leading the squad.

“Webby has a massive amount of respect from the group, he consistently leads on and off the field for us, so the co-captaincy role is a natural fit for him and I am really looking forward to working along-side him in leading this exciting Chiefs squad.”

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Weber was a deserving recipient of the co-captaincy.

“Brad is an experienced player and highly respected figure in the Chiefs team. He has previously stepped into the captaincy role in the absence of Sam andor Brodie over the past two seasons and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team again alongside Sam.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to captain the Chiefs, and one Brad is deserving of.”

McMillan concluded acknowledging the role of captaincy and the support required.

“Captaincy can be a big weight to carry on one’s shoulders because it comes with responsibility and additional commitments over and above what most in the team are exposed to.

“It is important for us that Sam has support, especially now with his role as All Blacks captain. Co-captaincy is not a foreign concept for the club and has been very successful in the past.

“We believe both Brad and Sam will complement each other well and have a great rapport with both players and coaches.”

The Chiefs’ first match of the 2021 Super Rugby season is against the Highlanders on March 5 in front of a home crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato.

– Chiefs Rugby