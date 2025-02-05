Northern Edition

Six Nations

Charlie Hodgson: What Marcus Smith needs to do to be the real deal 10

URAYASU, JAPAN - JUNE 17: Marcus Smith and Fin Smith are seen during the England vision access on June 17, 2024 in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Many of his peers regarded Charlie Hodgson as the best passer of the ball they’d ever played with and a player whose game was based on making those around him look better.

That’s not to say Hodgson, for so long Jonny Wilkinson’s understudy, didn’t have his highlight reel moments and accolades as an individual. His 44 points on debut in the 134-0 win over Romania in 2001 is still the most points by an England player in a single match. And those lucky enough to be at Twickenham will never forget him wriggling through two tackles and stepping a defender in the 2004 match against the Springboks that he almost won by himself with a majestic display of fly-half play.

But for the most part, humble Hodgson was all about the team, not the razzle-dazzle moments that Marcus Smith loves to produce. Smith, who turns 26 in less than two weeks, has two more caps than the 38 Hodgson managed but there is still the nagging belief that the Harlequins man is learning on the job, at the highest level at least.

“I really love the way that Marcus Smith plays the game. I think at the moment he plays the game as an unbelievable rugby player but I am not sure he plays the game as the tactical No.10/facilitator to make sure he gets the best out of everyone else,” Yorkshireman Hodgson said.

“It is a really difficult dynamic that I think he is stuck in at the moment. With some of his best performances, individually, he can often be the best player on the field. But, sometimes, you don’t necessarily want the 10 to be the best player on the field, you want to facilitate other people to be the best player on the field. That’s my way of looking at it. Maybe I am a little more pragmatic in the way the game should be played.”

Hodgson, a British and Irish Lion who won the Premiership with Sale and Saracens, would love to see Smith take a grip on proceedings and be England’s on-field general when he next plays at 10.

“It feels like with England we just continue to do the same thing over and over and over again hoping that it will come good, and that is not happening at the moment. It doesn’t really have anybody at the moment to say, ‘Right we need to stop what we’re doing and change right now, or there is going to have to be a change in tactics’,” he observed.

“I think that’s one of the big things that Marcus can learn – how can you shift tactics in the heat of the moment, when you are under a lot of pressure and things need to change. It’s not about taking away the things he is good at, it’s around game management.

“Of course, that comes with experience and development. I am not saying this out of malice or because I don’t think he is good enough, because I do think he is good enough. But I think that is one element of his game that needs to be worked on.”

If the team announcement predictions are correct, England will opt for the other Smith –Fin Smith – at 10 and put Marcus Smith in the backfield at full-back.

Hodgson said: “You look at Fin Smith, he perhaps doesn’t bring those moments of magic, but at the same time, he is an unbelievable facilitator of the people around him. Is that a big gamble to shift like that? I think it would be to do it straight away, but you also have to give him a chance at some point.”

Now a trusted coach and mentor, Hodgson’s Rugby Buddy company helps young and aspirational professional players overcome setbacks early on in their careers.

The 44-year-old from Halifax is not one for firing off cheap sound bites, his opinion is a very considered one, and as someone who enjoyed such a good and lengthy career at the top, England would do well to listen to his advice as closely as his clients.

And he feels that England’s leadership group needs to take ownership as well as Smith when it becomes evident that the game plan isn’t working.

“As I said, we’re still trying to do the same things over and over again and hoping we’re going to get a different result. But it just doesn’t seem to happen so that, for me, I am kind of like going, ‘Who is in charge of that?’ Certainly the leaders on the field, the captain being one, the No.8 perhaps, the hooker, and your nine and 10. Maybe this isn’t just focused on Marcus but perhaps the leadership group as a whole.

“When you are chasing the game and you are still box kicking and the ball goes straight up in the air, for me, there has to be a change in mindset very quickly – we’re chasing this game, we’ve got to do something about it, we can’t just keep doing the same thing over and over again.

“I appreciate there is a way to play games. If you look at the way Ireland played, they very rarely box-kicked (just six times compared to England’s 16), they went the other way – they went through 10 and sent high crossfield kicks onto the openside wing which is hugely exposing for those openside wingers; it’s a really difficult thing to deal with. And, of course, Ireland got on top in that sense, certainly in the back end when (Jack) Crowley came on.

“I know this as a player, it is very easy to sit on the sideline watching it thinking what could and should be done, and I know how difficult it is to change things in the moment as well, especially when you are so used to playing one way and you have players from different clubs who are used to doing different things and when the pressure is on people often revert to type.

“I don’t want to be one of those ex-players who say, ‘They should have done this, they should have done that’. I say everything with a caveat of, I get it, I understand it, but I would love to see Marcus being more of a general around the field rather than just looking for magic himself.”

Comments

15 Comments
A
AA 2 days ago

Guys.

Listen to the people who have been there.

Charlie, Carter, campo, Burger.etc etc

We all have our own favourites but they can see true class.

Borthwick is just not up to the job and is ruining a class of really good players .

The data driven Borthwick has instilled fear factor and the players cannot adapt to what is in front of rhem .

For goodness sake get him out and ANYONE can do better.

RFU . Are you there ????

f
fl 2 days ago

lol

C
Chance 2 days ago

So, what the actual message is that Marcus makes the 8,9, 11, 13, 14 and 15 look bad because the squad is mess and Borthwick is trying to jam as many of his mates in as he can, so he’ll scapegoat arguably the most gifted player in England instead of dropping the dross and building a squad that can keep up.


Smith is the only 10 for years to beat the Boks. He rescued Farrell and Ford against the kiwis to drag out a draw, he has consistently outscored the other 10s in the six nations and how does Borthwick repay that? By lumbering him with donkeys like Slade and Steward. Earl is not an 8 - he cannot pass or offload and his tackling is dire, but evidently he is undroppable.


If Smith played for Tigers or Sarries, it would t even be a debate - it’s merely a bunch of dickheads whining because he plays for Quins.

f
fl 2 days ago

You're an idiot.


The point about the draw v NZ is interesting though, given that the Marcus Smith directed attack was failing to fire for an hour until Slade got subbed on, meaning that Smith was playing alongside 2 other playmakers. The only way to get anything out of Smith at international level is to surround him with playmakers, because he's incapable of playmaking himself!

f
fl 2 days ago

Good article, but you really have to question a player who is still "learning on the job" after more than 40 caps. Maybe he just isn't very good!

C
Chance 2 days ago

He doesn’t need to learn anything - he needs an 8 who can pass a ball and offload, a 13 who isn’t invisible all game, a 9 who gives him quick ball and a back 3 that can keep up.


Everything good about England for the last three years has come directly from Smith.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

To be fair, the job he’s learning on is a bit of a mess thanks to the coaches. Who themselves are learning on the job.


Blind leading the blind.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
