    Nottingham have issued a statement on the club website following the tragic death on December 7 of new signing Tom Miller, the 24-year-old who suffered what was described as a catastrophic brain injury after falling from a great height. 

    It read: “Nottingham Rugby would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and teammates of NTU student Tom Miller who died tragically in Nottingham last week.

    “Tom, who was studying business management at Nottingham Trent University, was a key part of the rugby programme there, having been involved for the last four years. He had recently signed his first professional rugby contract with Nottingham Rugby for the forthcoming season and was looking forward to getting more involved at the club.

    “Tom also worked with the cancer charity Oddballs Foundation doing a lot of work to help raise funds and increase awareness of testicular cancer. His work will continue after his family and friends set-up a Just Giving page in his memory.”

    Nottingham coach Neil Fowkes added: “We were deeply saddened to hear the news about Tom last weekend. Having worked with him for the past five years at NTU and more recently at Nottingham Rugby we knew him to be a happy, vibrant and dedicated young man.

    “Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this time and while it won’t bring Tom back, it’s great to see the rugby community supporting Tom’s work with the Oddballs Foundation.”

    Nottingham chairman Alistair Bow said: “From all involved with Nottingham Rugby we would like to extend our support to the family, friends and teammates of Tom Miller. I hadn’t yet met him personally, but from all I talk to he was a delightful and dedicated young man who will be sorely missed by many. 

    “His work with the Oddballs charity was second to none and we would like to extend our club support to that which has already been offered by his family and friends. While Tom has been taken too early, we hope that his lasting legacy for charity work and rugby will live on for many years to come.”

    Miller’s family and friends have set up a Just Giving page hoping to continue his good work raising funds for the Oddballs Foundation. To donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tommymiller/

