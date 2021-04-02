7:57am, 02 April 2021

This Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup restart has been thrown into chaos following the cancellation of the plum Leinster versus Toulon round of 16 tie that was due to have played in Dublin with a 5.30pm kickoff. Less than five hours before that start time, it was confirmed by EPCR on social media that the match was cancelled but no reason has yet been given.

It’s the second time this season that a Champions Cup game involving Toulon has been cancelled shortly before kickoff. Last December they arrived in Cardiff to face Scarlets but they never left the airport due to concerns about the safety bubble surrounding the match and they flew home.

With no likelihood of the Leinster versus Toulon game being staged this Easter weekend, it plunges the Champions Cup back into uncertainty as the winners of this match at the RDS were due to travel next weekend to the winners of this Saturday’s game between defending champions Exeter and Lyon.

An email from Leinster to media accreditated to attend the match stated: Please note that today’s Heineken Champions Cup game against RC Toulon is off. On behalf of Leinster, I apologise for any inconvenience caused and I hope you all enjoy the rest of the weekend.

