'He’s obviously been copping it from everywhere, which I don’t think is right'
Harry Wilson has leapt to the defence of Wallabies teammate Carlo Tizzano after the flanker became the target of online abuse in the wake of the second Test defeat to the British and Irish Lions.
Tizzano has been left out of the match-day 23 for Saturday’s third Test in Sydney, with Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt saying the break is best for the 24-year-old’s welfare after a bruising week.
The flanker was caught in the fallout from the Lions’ 29-26 win at the MCG, after a ruck in the build-up to Hugo Keenan’s match-winning try became a talking point after the game.
Lions flyhalf Finn Russell accused Tizzano of exaggerating the impact from the clearout, claiming he “obviously holds his head and tried to get a penalty from it,” while former England flanker James Haskell said the Wallaby should have been sent off for “diving.”
Wilson was adamant the criticism of Tizzano was undeserved.
“Carlo is… he’s such a tough, tough man and he’s obviously been copping it from everywhere, which I don’t think is right because you don’t meet a tougher footy player than Carlo,” Wilson said.
“So we haven’t really appreciated what he’s copped, and it’s probably a good thing for him to get out of the limelight a little, get his body right and just get back to enjoying his footy.
“Obviously with these series comes a lot of media, a lot of pressure, and it seems like a lot of people wanted to take it out on him this week.”
Wilson admitted that seeing a teammate targeted hurt but said the Wallabies didn’t need extra motivation for the so-called dead rubber, which will be played in front of a sell-out Accor Stadium.
“Yeah, you never like seeing your mate targeted. That’s something no one really appreciates. But in saying that, we’ve got enough motivation for this game.”
Many of the lions team that played today should not have been on tour in the first place place Aki for one ,Lowe ,half the pack so many of the squad were picked as a thank you for what they did for Farrell managing Ireland, Freeman was average the scrum wasn’t lions quality the line out lacked precision , Scot Cummins played a superb roll in the line out during the week but didn’t even make the bench which was outrageous ,Tupalotu was outstanding in every facet of the game and was again left out due to Farrells blinkers in the same as pla were when Gatland picked his Welsh Favourites, the lions must again be picked on quality not favouritism .
Don’t be a hollywood then.