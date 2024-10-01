Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
47 - 31
FT
33 - 13
FT
37 - 5
FT
WOMENS
35 - 22
FT
33 - 3
FT
0 - 19
FT
WOMENS
22 - 16
FT
28 - 14
FT
42 - 33
FT
38 - 3
FT
WOMENS
45 - 26
FT
54 - 19
FT
28 - 27
FT
40 - 38
FT
16 - 17
FT
48 - 7
FT
15 - 24
FT
30 - 24
FT
8 - 8
FT
WOMENS
37 - 24
FT
36 - 30
FT
30 - 16
FT
14 - 38
FT
65 - 19
FT
33 - 31
FT
15 - 20
FT
12 - 16
FT
21 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 24
FT
WOMENS
27 - 29
FT
WOMENS
31 - 17
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:45
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
15:30
WOMENS
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
United Rugby Championship

Cardiff's Mason Grady shares verdict on his positional versatility

By Simon Thomas
Cardiff's Mason Grady (Photo by INPHO via URC)

How best to utilise the undoubted talents of Mason Grady is one of the big debates in Welsh rugby. At 6ft 5ins and 17st 9lbs, with bags of pace and power, the 22-year-old Cardiff player has all the raw ingredients. He also offers real versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

He can play across the three-quarters, while he even joined the lineout during the BKT URC opener against Zebre Parma, leaping high to win the ball ahead of his team’s bonus point try. So there might be yet another position he can occupy!

Last summer he was employed at inside centre by Wales coach Warren Gatland for the two Tests against the Wallabies in Australia, but Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt views him as an outside centre or wing, the latter position being the one where he has started the opening two BKT URC games, scoring a try in Saturday’s 24-15 victory away to the Scarlets.

So what does Grady make of it all? “Honestly, I really don’t mind where I play,” he said. “I’m personally comfortable playing whatever position. It’s just a number on your back. I’m still going to try and do the same thing every game. For me, it’s just a starting position off of first phase and then you can get into the game however you want.

“I can do my best to pop up when I can and get my hands on the ball. There are different skills in each position, so I’m quite enjoying learning them all. At 12, I probably carry a bit more and like to get a bit more gainline. You step up at first receiver a bit more and organise the forwards more. Defensively it’s a little bit different as well.

“At 13 and on the wing, I have got a bit more space to get around people but I just enjoy playing rugby. That’s the main thing. I have been doing it since I was a kid, so if I wasn’t enjoying it, there would be something wrong. Every kid in Wales wants to grow up to be a rugby player, so I just remind myself that it is a really fun job. I am with the boys every day. I love it.”

The seven-cap Grady – the younger brother of former Wales three-quarter Cory Allen – also feels he is growing as a player. “I’m definitely more confident in my ability to play and back myself. The more I play, the more it comes natural. I don’t even have to think about that. I can look at things, scan a bit more, see where the space is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grady puts much of his progress down to playing alongside veteran Samoan Test centre Rey Lee-Lo who is still showing his class for Cardiff at 38. “Honestly, he is such a legend and I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to mentor me through my process of coming through,” he said.

“The biggest thing I have learned from him is the defensive side of the game, just making reads, staying calm, and probably his offloading game as well. Defence is one of my biggest work-ons and he is the best defender out there at 13. Every year is his last year and he’s still going. He is going to end up playing longer than me at this rate.”

Both of them were to the fore as Cardiff came from behind to claim a bonus point win at Parc y Scarlets on the weekend. “Obviously, it was a bit of a shock being 15-0 down,” said Grady. “But the message was just to stay composed and stick to the game plan.

“The big thing for us going into the match was playing the way Cardiff play. Against Zebre, we probably didn’t do that. I thought we played some good rugby and, in the end, we came away with the win. We have got individuals who can cause carnage with the ball, especially in open space. The more we can play the Cardiff way, the better chance we have of winning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is now maximum points from the opening two URC games for the team from the Welsh capital who lie level with Leinster at the top of the table. “It just shows how hard the boys have worked during pre-season. They really deserve these two wins,” said Grady.

Next up, it’s the champions, with Glasgow Warriors the visitors to the Arms Park on Friday night. “They are a very good side, but again we are just going to stick to our game plan, concentrate on us and hopefully that will be enough to get the win.”

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Cardiff Rugby
14:35
4 Oct 24
Glasgow
All Stats and Data

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse

2

'I never heard from Gatland... It kills me to this day'

3

'They rub it in': Michael Hooper reviews All Blacks' win over Wallabies

4

TJ Perenara names the player he sees leading the All Blacks haka next

5

'It was crazy. Unprofessional': The off-field call that cost Lions

6

RFU statement: Michael Cheika charged with prejudicial conduct

7

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

8

Andrew Mehrtens on ‘the difference’ between All Blacks and Wallabies

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

The England coach will be heartened by the emergence of three talented young tight-head props.

LONG READ

Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

There is an argument for taking the All Blacks Test centurion to Europe but the stakes are high for Scott Robertson

LONG READ

Familiar sinking feeling means Wallabies must address defensive flaws

Conceding an average of 32 points and four tries a game, Joe Schmidt's Wallabies have issues to resolve before heading to Europe.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mzilikazi 7 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda world class ? I would not agree. Think he is over hyped by many. Not so Skelton. He is world class....so many aspects to his game. Superb off loader in contact, great LQB provider when he goes to ground, unbelievable cleaner. Lot happens when he carries....have LAR score tries off his carries so often.


Kerevi I would be interested to see again at top level. Not really sure what his form is right now.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 8 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Oh yes. You need to go through the club 'sleeper' treadmill as a prop unless you are truly exceptional. Evne David Sole had a few torrid matches as a student at Exeter.

56 Go to comments
S
SC 9 minutes ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.


Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.


I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 14 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Once moved in emergency to THP from my normal THlock position. Got well and truly hoisted, learned a lot that day, tried all sorts of tricks to survive. That was 1970's, was not illegal then.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.

56 Go to comments
D
Defcon1 15 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.


Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??

56 Go to comments
S
SC 20 minutes ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

How is Fabian Holland not in the top 3, or listed at all, at age 21?

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 49 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yep, fair point. The argies have done incredibly well after the way things played out. The big question is this though: how do they develop the future set and sustain their performances? That squad were already seasoned pros.

56 Go to comments
S
SM 53 minutes ago
Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

In the US now it’s Hispanics and Haitians. Eight years ago it was Muslims…

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Correct! Lifting has been illegal for years now.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Harry, I picked up skiing as an adult. And I do a lot of what is called “extreme” skiing, including heli-skiing in Alaska. You can learn to do this well with proper coaching and dedication. You don’t even need a special “body type”.


Scrummaging late? Much, much harder.

56 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great analysis NB and I agree that NH competitions are the innovators and trend setters. The rugby played week in and week out is amazing. And Nienaber summarizes it beautifully when he said the following;


“You play so many different styles, so many different types of athletes, so many different types of skill sets, so many different types of coaching styles, so many different kinds of surfaces and weather conditions.”


What he did not say and I think it is important is that there is a variety of referees too, so teams and players that adapt the fastest to a referee are the smart teams.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

"Anyone can suffer v. the Ox." Clearly the most devastating LH in the world now. Anyone playing against him must go out determined to get the set absoutly right. Attempt, not easy, to get the right shoulder down on his neck, stop him getting his head in under the breastbone and lifting.


BUT, in that scrum where he lifts Sclavi, Ox should have been penalised, even carded off the field, a yellow to be reviewed.. Under the laws of the game, that is illegal play. And a lift of that magnitude I would personally deem dangerous. Sclavi's neck is bent and trapped. Fortunate for all he is a hardened and very powerful prop at this level.

56 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

Good article!


I think the tighthead props Borthwick will pick this autumn will be Cole, Opoku-Fordjour, and then either Stuart or Heyes. Sela will probably be allowed to play out his time with the under 20s, but in 12 months time is likely to be introduced as Cole shuffles off into retirement. Fasogbon is probably the one who will struggle most at breaking into the team. He'll be unlucky not to be in the squad at some point over the next few years, but I wouldn't bet on him to get more than token minutes, or to go to the world cup in 2027. He has a very bright future ahead of him, but the next four year cycle might be when he properly breaks into the team.


I'm looking forward to watching more of Opoku-Fordjour over the next few weeks. He was possibly too small to be an international tighthead last season, but this year he looks gigantic. That's obviously good news, but last year he was extremely mobile, and I hope he hasn't lost too much of that.

1 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

BE, the ABs have always been the benchmark, and we in Saffa always see them as our biggest rival. But Ben continues to disrespect us and trash talks our rugger setup and players/coaches and supporters. So he needs to suck up the snarky comments which comes his way. Rugger folk in Saffa love the ABs and what they bring.

12 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye' 'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'
Search