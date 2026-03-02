Northern Edition
Cardiff face tug-of-war with PREM club over Christ Tshiunza signing

Belfast , United Kingdom - 17 January 2025; Christ Tshiunza of Exeter Chiefs during the Investec Champions Cup Pool 1 match between Ulster and Exeter Chiefs at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sale Sharks could hijack Cardiff’s move to take Exeter Chiefs’ Wales international openside Christ Tshiunza back to the Welsh capital when his contract runs out later this year.

The Chiefs are set to let Tshiunza, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, leave as they battle to comply with EQP regulations, with director of rugby Rob Baxter having to maintain an average of 15 EQP players.

“He is off contract at the end of this season with us, and we haven’t re-signed him. The tough one with Christ, really, I don’t mind saying, our EQP numbers are quite tight.

“And making sure that we have that balance in the squad, because for us, it’s very, very important that we keep the funding for the EQP balance and we fill up our non- EQP quote pretty quickly,” Baxter told RugbyPass.

The 24-year-old flanker, who went to Whitchurch High School in Cardiff, was part of Cardiff’s academy before joining the Chiefs after starting at the University of Exeter.

But he has been blighted by injury problems in his time at Sandy Park and has been out of action since September because of a recurring foot problem.

As we repoted in February, the Sharks are already in for Los Pumas enforcer Tomas Lavanini, 33, who is spending a season with the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific.

But they now appear to have Tshiunza, who last played for Wales in the defeat to South Africa in November 2024, in their sights, which would be a massive blow to Cardiff, who had earmarked him to replace Ben Donnell.

Former London Irish and Gloucester ace Donnell is heading to United Rugby Championship rivals Ulster next season, and they have spoken to Tshiunza, although we understand that no deal has yet been agreed.

The Sharks have already confirmed six new signings ahead of next season, including Welsh international loose-head Nicky Smith, who is moving from Leicester Tigers.

J
JD 5 days ago

Never been convinced by him, but surprised to see he’s only 24. Could be a good option for Sale due to covering lock and back row, especially as he still has time to develop his game. Hopefully no stupid salary demands though…

Close
