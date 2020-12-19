    European rugby officials have been forced to decide yet another result in the boardroom after Sunday’s Cardiff versus Stade Francais Challenge Cup game in Newport was cancelled and five match points awarded to the Welsh region. 

    The Cardiff cancellation was the sixth game to be cancelled this weekend and the second in the Challenge Cup. 

    Toulouse, Lyon, La Rochelle and Scarlets were all awarded 28-0 Champions Cup victories after their respective fixtures against Exeter, Glasgow, Bath and Toulon were all cancelled.

    Similar results were decided in the Challenge Cup, Cardiff given the same 28-0 awarded earlier on Saturday to Agen after their game versus Benetton failed to go ahead.

    An EPCR statement read: “EPCR have been informed by Stade Francais that due to the club’s concerns regarding the Covid-19 status of their players and staff, they believe it is unwise to fulfil their Challenge Cup preliminary stage fixture against Cardiff Blues scheduled for Sunday at Rodney Parade. EPCR have decided that the match should therefore be cancelled. 

    “Stade Francais played against Benetton in round one of the tournament last weekend and Benetton have since recorded a number of positive tests for Covid-19 among their players and staff. Benetton’s match this weekend against Agen has also been cancelled.

    “Although there is no evidence that any Stade Francais players or staff were exposed to the virus during the round one fixture, and they have all subsequently tested negative for the virus, there were doubts over the Covid-19 status of the travelling matchday and staff which prompted the club to report their concerns to EPCR. 

    “Although a medical risk assessment committee was satisfied that Sunday’s fixture at Rodney Parade could go ahead safely, Stade Francais were reluctant to travel to Wales. 

    “Following the decision to cancel, a match result resolution committee was convened to determine the outcome of the fixture. The committee considered all the factors and Cardiff were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0.

    “EPCR would again like to emphasise that blame was not considered as a factor during the deliberations, and the committee’s decision was made with a view to facilitating the completion of this season’s Challenge Cup in unprecedented circumstances.” 

    DECISION OF THE MATCH RESULT RESOLUTION COMMITTEE

    Challenge Cup

    Cardiff Blues 28 (4 converted tries) Stade Francais Paris 0

    Match points – Cardiff Blues 5 Stade Francais Paris 0

