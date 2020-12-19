12:00pm, 19 December 2020

Toulon have been handed a 28-0 defeat by Champions Cup tournament officials after failing to fulfil their fixture at Scarlets on Friday night, the match getting called off shortly before kick-off after the French squad opted not to travel to Parc Y Scarlets.

The three-times champions were concerned about the safety of playing after Scarlets were hit by Covid following their opening round game at Bath, an outbreak that resulted in the English club not travelling to France for their game at La Rochelle.

Bath were given a 28-0 loss and that same fate has now happened to Toulon after EPCR officials met on Saturday to tidy up the chaos caused by Friday night’s eleventh-hour cancellation.

Toulon were given the option of flying in other players to ensure the match went ahead at some stage this weekend in Wales but refused to play.

A tournament statement read: “EPCR have been informed by RC Toulon that the club will not be fulfilling their Heineken Champions Cup round two fixture against Scarlets and the match is therefore cancelled.

“Although a medical risk assessment committee was satisfied that the fixture, which was scheduled for Friday at Parc y Scarlets, could go ahead safely, it was initially postponed following concerns by RC Toulon for their players and staff.

“As was previously communicated, RC Toulon were offered the opportunity to play the match at a later date during the allocated round two weekend. However, that offer has not been accepted.

“Following the decision to cancel, a match result resolution committee was convened on Saturday to determine the outcomes of the Scarlets vs RC Toulon fixture in the Heineken Champions Cup, as well as the Challenge Cup match between Benetton and Agen which has also been cancelled.

“The committee, comprising EPCR director-general Vincent Gaillard, EPCR board member Andrea Rinaldo, EPCR Covid-19 manager Tom Walsh, EPCR chief financial officer Anthony Lepage, and EPCR head of governance and regulations Liam McTiernan, considered the facts regarding the two matches.

“In respect of the Scarlets vs RC Toulon fixture in Pool A, Scarlets were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0.

“In respect of the Benetton vs Agen match, it was decided that as Benetton had recorded a number of positive test results for Covid-19, the match could not be played safely. Agen were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0.

“EPCR would like to emphasise that blame was not considered as a factor during the deliberations, and the committee’s decisions were made with a view to facilitating the completion of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in unprecedented circumstances.”

DECISIONS OF THE MATCH RESULT RESOLUTION COMMITTEE

Heineken Champions Cup

Pool A – Scarlets 28 (4 converted tries) RC Toulon 0

Match points – Scarlets 5 RC Toulon 0

Challenge Cup

Benetton Rugby 0 Agen 28 (4 converted tries)

Match points – Benetton Rugby 0 Agen 5

