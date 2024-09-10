Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
22:05
International

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

By Liam Heagney
Robbie Henshaw goes on the attack for the 2021 British and Irish Lions in South Africa (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A former England international has suggested that the British and Irish Lions should shelve their planned 2025 tour to Australia and instead visit South Africa. Speaking in the wake of last Saturday’s record trouncing for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies away to Argentina, Andy Goode has claimed that Andy Farrell’s Lions should take next year’s trip to the home of the Springboks, the reigning back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goode posed the question on The Rugby Pod following Dan Biggar’s suggestion that Australia’s second-half capitulation in Santa Fe reflected poorly on Wales given that Warren Gatland’s side lost a series 0-2 to the Wallabies in July. He is how the exchange unfolded:

Biggar: Australia, 67 points chucked on them which clearly doesn’t help Wales’ perspective looking at that after losing the series. Everyone was quite positive about Wales… so you think a bit of the positivity has been taken off of that. Wales probably doesn’t look as good with the Wallabies getting absolutely humped on Saturday night.

Video Spacer

Who is actually the first choice Bok flyhalf? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew and Tim from Eggchasers discuss the weekend’s Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV, coming soon

Coming Soon

Video Spacer

Who is actually the first choice Bok flyhalf? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew and Tim from Eggchasers discuss the weekend’s Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV, coming soon

Coming Soon

Goode: They were 20-3 up at the weekend and then got hosed 67-27.

Hamilton: I know there is loads going on. All I am saying is it’s a Lions year next year, how are Australia even doing anything against them? I don’t know. Maybe we can use this line, me calling them out, ‘There ain’t a chance!’

Goode: Can we campaign for the Lions to flip the tour and go to South Africa, please?

Hamilton: You can’t!

Goode: If you want the Lions now at the end of this season and you’re picking anyone to play, it is South Africa.

While facing the Springboks would be an appetising prospect for Farrell’s Lions, a curious point made earlier in the show by Hamilton was how South Africa, despite their team’s current popularity, still struggles financially to monetise rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One thing that is interesting, you look at the theatre around the game, some I believe in, some I don’t. Like the flyover, the fireworks, the smoke, the music, the theatre that they have created there is phenemonal but it’s crazy they are so uncommercially viable still,” he suggested.

“You look at the interest, it’s crazy, You have got the best athletes, you sell out the stadiums, you are back-to-back world champions, you are putting on games like that where everyone is watching and all the bards are full, rugby is a religion yet they can’t monetise it.”

Related

Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

South Africa have taken a stranglehold on the tournament with four successive wins in 2024 and with a campaign-ending rematch with the Pumas scheduled for September 28 in Nelspruit, Erasmus has left backs Willie le Roux, Damian de Allende and Handre Pollard, along with forwards Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe and Pieter Steph du Toit at home to prepare for that round six match.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

2

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

3

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

4

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

5

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

6

Rassie Erasmus reviews Springboks’ fourth straight win over All Blacks

7

'I didn’t really appreciate it until I got a punch in the gut'

8

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Test series add something extra, and England should follow where South Africa and New Zealand lead.

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 9 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

In two to three years time I will agree with most of what you say. Keep in mind that I am not bashing the All Blacks at all but one has to be realistic about how things are. Let us wait till after the Ireland and France games.

17 Go to comments
A
Ace 9 minutes ago
Sharks confirm Siya Kolisi return after Racing 92 exit

Hey naaigie, about this sentence: "But at he head back to SA where he can coast." The words are definitely English, but it is even more devoid of meaning than your usual drivel. Were you typing while being nailed on the backseat?

7 Go to comments
A
Ace 11 minutes ago
Sharks confirm Siya Kolisi return after Racing 92 exit

Ah, c'mon man! There's no need to confuse naaijill with facts and logic. Let the poor sod enjoy his hallucination; it's all he has.

7 Go to comments
A
Ace 12 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

Glad to see that your Caps Lock key has been fixed.


Yes, I do think. It's fascinating. You should try it at some point.

38 Go to comments
S
SK 17 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Reckon NZ will be very strong come next world cup. Sititi looks like a gem and Williams in the front row looks so solid and a real class act. If they can keep their players from leaving they should be in great shape

3 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 30 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Brilliant work uncle Jake!

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 32 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

On Jordie I think that is what he has been asked to do. He is a very adept playmaker and was key in that role last year, but they have got something different cooking this year.


I think this article raises some good points but it's written from the point of view that the players go out there and just decide what to do when the ball gets to them. I think Jordie and Reiko are there because they are both very effective ball carriers and that's what they are being asked to do. I don't think they have a series of elaborate plays that require all this interplay between 12 and 13 and that Jordie and Reiko are such limited players that they just put their heads down and go into contact instead.


I think Holland in particular is really learning on the job, and it shows. He will be jettisoned at the end of the RC if the attack continues to flounder, and if he survives that he will be on notice for the NH tour.

35 Go to comments
M
MB 34 minutes ago
Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

I would like to know the reason for the change.

1 Go to comments
M
MB 36 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Very interesting perspective, and I enjoyed reading this one!

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 47 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

While this is a ridiculously simple take that looks to apportion blame to individuals when it is clearly something on a systems level not working, the sentiment rings true - it is not clear how the ABs will break down good defences with the ball in hand.


They finally found a way to consistently outflank the rush defence, only to find out they had been outfoxed again by a better coach and the Springboks had switched to something similar to what they ABs play when they drift and scramble. Every promising break on the outside had the ball carrier met by 4 defenders - and they weren't ready for it, no support on the inside to come against the scramble or run on to a centring kick - everything organised to play last week's game again.


The ABs were not significantly outplayed as the close score lines show, but they are half a step behind in this game of cat and mouse with the Springboks.

35 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Hopefully he didn't clash with Eddie too often then, unless EJ was seagulling out on the flank!!

160 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

😲

160 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

It's all we got this year! But I kinda agree. You'd have to call in a few favours to get two in window tests against the same marquee opponents though.

15 Go to comments
R
Ryan 1 hour ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

Surprised Andre Esterhuizen is not in the group.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Nice to hear from you P/S!

160 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

How come RA wasn't willing to pay for a larger coaching staff - four main coaches is nothing.

160 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

see next article!

160 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Not off the top of my head Mitch.😁

160 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

In a way he had some of the right instincts how to fix it too, even if he did get the implementation wrong. Aussie can build a truly imposing pack of forwards if they pick from overseas, but they badly need to integrate the likes of Skelton, Rodda, BPA etc....

160 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Agreed on the players in the second last paragraph, except I don't think DMac has ever played much 9!


The two pivots don't necessarily have to do anything special, just execute their skills and decision making when the try is on. For example they both handled in both of Clarke's tries, and I think in getting us into the 22 for the Taylor try. I thought we found quite a few holes and certainly more than this Saturday.

35 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The good news for the All Blacks The good news for the All Blacks
Search