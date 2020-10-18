12:55am, 18 October 2020

New Zealand have bounced back from last weekend’s 16-all draw to record a comfortable 27-7 win over Australia in Auckland.

While the first half remained relatively close, the All Blacks put the pedal down in the second stanza and scored tries through Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea and Sam Cane.

Dave Rennie’s Wallabies fell off too many tackles to ever threaten pulling off a miracle win at Eden Park and the All Blacks profited, with starting debutant Caleb Clarke shining in a smooth-operating NZ backline.

Clarke beat 11 defenders in his 68 minutes – 7 more than Australia’s best, reserve Jordie Petaia.

