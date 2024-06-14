Bulls change 3 for Leinster semi-final with one Bok in and one out
The Bulls have made three changes to their starting XV for their United Rugby Championship semi-final against Leinster on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.
Jake White has made just one change in the pack, with Springbok flanker Marco van Staden returning and pushing Nizaam Carr onto the bench. Jannes Kirsten, who started on the bench last week in the 30-23 win over Benetton, has in turn dropped out of the matchday squad.
Following World Cup winner Kurt-Lee Arendse’s emergency surgery this week for a fractured cheekbone, the winger has dropped out, with his replacement last week, Sergeal Petersen, starting.
The other change in the back line sees another alteration on the wing, with Devon Williams starting instead of Sebastian de Klerk. Cornel Smit, meanwhile, has moved onto the bench to provide cover in the backs.
A victory will see the Bulls reach their second URC final having lost to the Stormers in the 2022 final.
On the return of van Staden, White said: “It is nice to have him back; he has the experience, has played at a World Cup and he wants to play. I am sure he also wants to play in two weeks (against Ireland for the Springboks).”
Bulls XV
15. Willie le Roux
14. Segeal Petersen
13. David Kriel
12. Harold Vorster
11. Devon Williams
10. Johan Goosen
9. Embrose Papier
1. Gerhard Steenekamp
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Wilco Louw
4. Ruan Vermaak
5. Ruan Nortje (c)
6. Marco van Staden
7. Elrigh Louw
8. Cameron Hanekom
Replacements
16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Simphiwe Matanzima
18. Francois Klopper
19. Reinhardt Ludwig
20. Nizaam Carr
21. Keagan Johannes
22. Chris Smith
23. Cornel Smit