The criticism that the Ireland squad has received by fans is not something that is new to Brian O’Driscoll these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Farrell’s announced his 36-man squad for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations today, and the concerns raised online are akin to those from previous squad announcements.

O’Driscoll has picked up on this, and wryly shared on Twitter what he thought would be the inevitable assessment of Farrell’s selection.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Cam Redpath talks to RugbyPass:

“Thoughts on this squad? Let me guess people aren’t happy with the lack of ‘fresh blood’ & Ulster (or maybe all) fans the continued omission of John Cooney? Any positives on a postcard…”

The former Ireland captain is not wrong, as the lack of new caps has been a persistent complaint ever since Joe Schmidt’s final season in charge. With only two uncapped players in the squad (Tom O’Toole and Craig Casey), the selection has been labelled “conservative” by some fans, while Irish rugby has been accused of “standing still”.

As for the Cooney omission, a selection choice that continues to generate mass hysteria despite the Ulster scrum-half consistently being overlooked by Farrell. His province’s good form in the Guinness PRO14 has only fanned the flames this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are of course plenty of positives to be taken from the squad, such as Tadhg Furlong’s return to the squad after almost a year out of action. That is even met with a tinge of scepticism, as there are question marks over his form and fitness.

The Leinster tighthead was certainly missed in the autumn, particularly in the loss to England, which is why it is no surprise that he has been fast-tracked back into the squad. This is not unique to Ireland, however, as Eddie Jones faces a continual backlash regarding his decision not to select Exeter Chiefs’ Sam Simmonds or his brother Joe for England.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday 7th February.

Culture clash If the New Zealand Rugby strikes a private equity deal, it is going to force a radical culture shift in the All Blacks' traditional values. Gregor Paul Loss leaders Two major losses in the last 12 months could be the emotional fuel that rebuilds the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Stand-off supreme Ian Foster’s biggest challenge in 2021 may be getting the best out of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga. Patrick McKendry Fullback gambit The All Blacks' dual-playmaker strategy requires a demanding skillset from NZ fullbacks. Tom Vinicombe Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now