9:15am, 11 January 2021

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been handed a welcome boost with the news that James Lowe has returned to Leinster training following a groin injury. The wing, who made his international debut in November, hasn’t played any rugby since the Autumn Nations Cup loss to England.

But the 28-year-old is now back on the training pitch with the province, a welcome development for Farrell ahead of the upcoming Six Nations. The tournament is scheduled to kick-off on February 6, although there are growing fears it could be pushed back due to Covid concerns.

Leinster have also confirmed that both Rhys Ruddock and Jordan Larmour came through their returns from injury with no issues last weekend. The pair both started in the province’s 24-12 Pro14 win over Ulster at the RDS, with Larmour returning from a three-month lay-off following a shoulder injury.

Flanker Josh Murphy is also expected to train as normal this week following a minor calf injury, while Seán Cronin and Ciarán Frawley both require further assessment.

Hooker Cronin injured his knee against Ulster and will be monitored as the week progresses while Frawley has returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Scott Penny has passed the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after a head injury in the defeat to Connacht, but Leinster have confirmed he also sustained a neck injury in the game, which will require further assessment.

There was no new update available on Garry Ringrose (jaw), Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back) or Adam Byrne (hamstring).

