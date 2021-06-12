Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Blues secure Trans-Tasman final place despite not scoring in second half versus Force

By AAP
(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    The Blues have secured their place in the inaugural Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final with a 31-21 victory over the Western Force in Auckland, but the win wasn’t as pretty as it could have been ahead of next week’s title decider against the Highlanders back at Eden Park.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Blues were unable to score a second-half try after taking a 28-0 lead into the break. Despite enduring a winless campaign, the Force were Australia’s most consistent outfit and displayed their resilience once again on Saturday night.

    Tries from Feleti Kait’ui and Tevita Kuridrani slashed the Blues’ half-time advantage before Force replacement Rob Kearney’s 77th-minute cross created some anxious final moments for the home side.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    RugbyPass is sharing unique stories from iconic British and Irish Lions tours to South Africa in proud partnership with The Famous Grouse, the Spirit of Rugby

    “It was a hard-fought game and when you have got a home final you have got to look forward to that,” said Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu. “We were happy with the first half. It’s fair to say we didn’t turn up for the second half.

    “We knew the Western Force were a team that fights to the end and it’s quite disappointing for us to finish like that, but we can’t dwell on it too much. We have got to look forward to next week and be grateful that we have another week together.”

    Tuipulotu said another half-hearted effort wouldn’t be good enough to win the title. “Forty minutes is never good enough,” he said. “We are always struggling for a perfect day, 80-plus (minutes) and against the Highlanders. We know they are a dangerous team. They go 80-plus as well. Look, it was a hard-fought game and we get a home final – we have got to be happy with that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Force captain Ian Prior was proud but disappointed. “I’m really proud of the fightback,” Prior said. “They’ve been pretty special, this group this year. We have earned a bit of respect across the ditch. We went pretty close against the Chiefs, against the Crusaders and the Highlanders, but you can’t give away 28 points in the first half and expect to get the win. Really proud of the fightback but we have got a lot of areas to work on.”

    Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blues secure Trans-Tasman final place despite not scoring in second half versus Force

    Search