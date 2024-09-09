Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Wednesday
03:05
International

Bill Sweeney: Why Qatar's Nations Championship offer was rejected

By Liam Heagney
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

RFU boss Bill Sweeney has explained why Qatar was rejected as a venue to host the inaugural finals of international rugby’s new Nations Championship, adding that London would instead be a “natural destination” to stage the event. It was last October in Paris, in the week leading up to the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand, when World Rugby confirmed the introduction of a biennial Nations Championship concept kicking off in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last June, it was claimed that Qatar was reportedly close to finalising an eight-year agreement to host the six-game finals series involving 12 tier-one teams. However, negotiations ended without a deal being agreed and Sweeney has now provided an update on the state of play from an English RFU perspective.

Asked what was the current status regarding the new tournament, Sweeney said: “It was well-known about the unsolicited bid that came in from Qatar quite a long time ago and both Six Nations and SANZAAR took a long time to evaluate it. There were certain aspects that we were concerned with, or not entirely happy with.

“A lot of it was around the inaugural finals weekend for a tournament that we think has got huge potential to grow value and grow fan interest going forward, then perhaps it should be in a more accessible environment and maybe in an area with an established rugby market. So that was a conversation.

“It doesn’t preclude going to another foreign destination at another period in time, whether it is ’28, or we talked about the US in ’30, one year before the World Cup in ’31. So the decisions were all taken for the right reasons but there is still a commitment there with Nations Cup. Most of the SANZAAR unions are up here this week, so there are a series of meetings taking place there, and we will continue that around the Nations Cup.”

Was the decision not to take up the Qatar offer more to do with access rather than the human rights situation regarding the country that hosted the FIFA Football World Cup in 2022? “It was just more about what we think is the right destination for the inaugural finals weekend. How do we give the concept the best room to breathe and what is right for the fans? That was the prevailing reason.”

Might Twickenham, which has been rebranded in recent weeks as Allianz Stadium for the next 10 years following a newly inked naming rights deal, be in contention to now stage the inaugural finals? “We have talked about that,” revealed Sweeney. “Plan b and fallback is potentially a London venue, so you could have three matches here, two somewhere else, one somewhere else in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That would be a natural destination and conversations are happening and have been ongoing since the Qatar decision to do that. There are other possibilities of other European venues but London is a strong possibility.”

Is the clock ticking on a deal being concluded sooner rather than later? “Yeah, we want to be able to go to market by the end of the year, no later than the end of first quarter next year. So it’s important we get this. It has been in conversation a long time, so it’s important we get it concluded.”

Related

The 'excited' Irishman fighting hard for Steve Borthwick's England

Contrast that short-lived Felix Jones flirtation with the joined-at-the-hip relationship O’Shea, another former Ireland full-back, has with England.

Read Now

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

3

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

4

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

5

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

6

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

7

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

8

Rassie Erasmus reviews Springboks’ fourth straight win over All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Test series add something extra, and England should follow where South Africa and New Zealand lead.

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PR 36 minutes ago
Sharks confirm Siya Kolisi return after Racing 92 exit

You mean double world cup winners Eben, Faf and Le Roux? Yeah they really can't hack it at the top. 🤣


Also, Kolisi's not leaving NH comps. He plays for the Sharks which compete in the URC and Champions Cup which are (and try and keep up here) NH Comps.

5 Go to comments
S
SF 42 minutes ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

World rugby needs 3/4 test tours. Period

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 47 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Class mate.

105 Go to comments
T
Tim 50 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Frans. It's nice to read from a supporter with some humility on this site. Much appreciated. There's so much trash talk on this site now. If I didn't know better I'd swear Elon Musk had bought it. BTW congrats on your consecutive victories.

105 Go to comments
T
Tim 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

It's top shelf. Wind em up and watch em go. And boy do you lads take the bait. Show some restraint and he might wind it back a notch or two.

105 Go to comments
T
Tim 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Show how it's done CT.

105 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I remember back in the early 2000's when Aus actually had the better of the AB's. They had an incredible team with a good few world class players (gregan, larkham, eales, waugh, roth) etc. I was an AB supporter living in Sydney at the time. I was in a pub with a few fellow kiwis & we were all bummed out crying in to our pints of Fosters whilst saying goodbye to the Bledisloe Cup. One of the lads said let's pretend we're Aussies & go have a good night. So we said alright that's a plan, complete with corked hats an all, we did had a great nite.! 😂

36 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 hour ago
Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

Reduce club games and increase internationals. No one really cares about club rugby. Give the players more money from the international season. Personally I don't care how he plays for the Sharks or R92. All that matters is that he performs for the Boks. Which he does for sure.

12 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

I am looking forward to the Autumn internationals as a Bok supporter. I really want to see NZ bounce back and hammer Ireland. Unfortunately we don't get a go at them this year again.

105 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 hour ago
Sharks confirm Siya Kolisi return after Racing 92 exit

Who cares if he played well or not for R92. All that matters from my perspective is that he performs for the Boks and SA win. I was there in Paris to see him lift the WC. That is what counts. This isn't football where the clubs are the be all and end all.

I don't care either if he performs for the Sharks, all that counts is international rugby in my view. He is performing for the Boks right now, that is for sure

5 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs All Blacks | The Rugby Championship

Cheslin Kolbe is not the best player in the world. PSdT is not the best player in the world. Etzebeth is not the best player in the world. Even Marx is not the best player in the world. But that's what's great about the Springboks - they are still the best team in the world. From a fan who more often than not roots against them.

23 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 1 hour ago
How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

Bring back Walter Little.

10 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

Walter is his club name...

10 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Why the tighthead prop is still on the field after the 70th minute is beyond me. Especially when the understudies are Newell and Tosi - very competent options off the bench.

I want to see what Ruben Love can do at fullback for this team.

120 Go to comments
r
rs 1 hour ago
Springboks coach confirms Eben Etzebeth’s status for All Blacks Test

Not going to stoop to your level. Subject closed

5 Go to comments
H
Henry V 2 hours ago
The good news for the All Blacks

They are also playing a couple of really big guns - have you seen the schedule? Consecutive weeks of England, Ireland and France. If their house isn't in order, it's going to be ugly.

105 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Competitiveness in the next two matches v the ABs is vital BBT. The rugby public has to be convinced that these games are worth the watching.


Joe's desire to pick home-based players is praiseworthy but I don't think it's realistic against the top side atm. You cannot give up over 37 points per game and expect to win these matches.

36 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Something to answer for thishttps://www.rugbypass.com/news/all-blacks-springboks-takes/?ht-comment-id=15997423

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
The good news for the All Blacks

He’s going to have to come up with something to counter this:


https://www.rugbypass.com/news/the-big-four-era-where-the-world-rugby-rankings-will-end-after-2024/?ht-comment-id=15934408

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
The good news for the All Blacks

https://www.rugbypass.com/news/the-big-four-era-where-the-world-rugby-rankings-will-end-after-2024/


He’s going to have to answer to this 👆🏻

105 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING How Wasps' ground share news has been received by football club's fans How Wasps' ground share news has been received by football club's fans
Search