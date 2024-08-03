Biggest crowd in a decade turn up to see Will Jordan

All Black fullback Will Jordan was one of twelve players released this weekend to play pre-season provincial rugby where he played for Tasman.

The Makos played Southland in Christchurch in the pre-season fixture, at a neutral venue at Christchurch Rugby Club.

Thousands turned out to see the All Black in action which was the biggest crowd the club has seen in a decade. The fullback turned out 60 minutes and scored a try in his first provincial game for a few years.

“Firstly, it’s great to be back in the Tassie colours,” Jordan told 1News.

“It’s been about 4-5 years since I last played.

“The game was pretty open, so there was more running for the legs than contact for the shoulder, but I’m feeling really good.”

The returning Crusader is in need of game time after missing the entire Super Rugby season with rehab after undergoing shoulder surgery.

After missing the July series against England and Fiji, Jordan has been picked for the Rugby Championship where Argentina is the first opponent.

Jordan has a blistering try scoring record against Los Pumas, from his two tries on debut in 2020 to his four in the Rugby World Cup semi-final last year.

Another returning All Black, midfielder David Havili, also turned out for the Makos this weekend where he looked to improve on a disappointing Crusaders season.

“I definitely didn’t play the way I wanted to play during Super Rugby, but I’ve got something to improve on after 50 minutes today, 40 minutes last week,” Havili told 1News.

“I’m looking forward to getting into camp and getting stuck in. I also love playing for my home union whenever I get the chance.”

