New Zealand U20s star halfback rated better than Ben Smith coming out of high school

Dylan Pledger made such an impression at King’s High School in Dunedin that former Otago outside back and Sports Director Glenn Dickson declared Pledger, “the most impressive” athlete from the school he’s seen.

In 2004 Dickson partnered with future All Blacks Rugby World Cup winner Ben Smith in a First XV that scored 741 points in 16 games.

Halfback Pledger has just completed an outstanding campaign for the New Zealand Under 20s.

In his first year out of college, Pledger quickly established himself as a regular starter.

In the inaugural TRC (Under 20 Rugby Championship) on the Gold Coast, Pledger scored two tries in a 43-20 win over Argentina and the winner in a tense 36-25 victory against Australia as New Zealand secured overall honours.

Against the Aussies, New Zealand was down to 14 players for most of the last ten minutes, but Pledger marshalled his forwards to blunt the tournament hosts.

At the World Championship in South Africa, New Zealand finished third – their best result since 2017.

Pledger was New Zealand’s best player. He scored tries in the group wins against Wales (41-34) and France (27-26).

His 30-meter solo against France in the semi-final briefly flickered prospects of a New Zealand resurgence. In the playoff for third, Pledger was vibrant as New Zealand dispatched Ireland 38-24.

“My strengths are my speed and ability to see space,” Pledger told RugbyPass.

“I feel privileged to have been involved with this New Zealand team. The coaching was awesome, and the boys developed a strong brotherhood.

“Playing outside Rico Simpson was awesome. He never panics and creates so much. All I have to do is give him the ball.”

Pledger is disarmingly humble with Dickson quick to note that Pledger was a goal kicking first five-eighth as a Year 11 in the 2021 King’s First XV.

A year earlier he’d been named MVP at the National Secondary Schools touch tournament. King’s made the final, narrowly losing to Rotorua Boys – winners of the title five times since 2011.

Additionally, Pledger thrived in basketball. He was named joint MVP of the Otago under-15 boys team in 2020.

In 2022 he was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools as a Year 12. All Blacks Jonah Lomu, Liam Messam and TJ Perenara are among those to have made the national secondary schools team twice.

“I’ve never seen anyone run a game with the maturity that Dylan did at a young age. He’s so quick to see space and make the most of opportunities,” Dickson said.

“He’s had some injuries and off-field challenges, but he’s a humble young man who’s worked really hard.”

The Deputy Head Boy in 2023 even developed ‘‘Dry My Balls,’’ a rugby ball-drying towel.

After brainstorming with a mate, they devised a solution to dry rugby balls more efficiently. The towel came equipped with built-in hand insertions to catch rugby balls more easily and dry them faster.

Pledger studies finance at the University of Otago while balancing his rapidly growing rugby pedigree. The highlights from his New Zealand Under 20’s campaign are numerous.

“The TRC was a cool opportunity because it was the first one. It was a good tournament to win,” Pledger said.

“Winning that pool game against France at the World Cup was a highlight. The boys dug deep to get back into that one. The French were unbelievable in the semifinal. Their loosies were on another level.

“The boys wanted to put out a performance that made our supporters proud against Ireland. We were disappointed to lose to France, but I think we showed what a good team we were in that second half.

Pledger identified King’s First XV coach Niall Gregg, Touch coach Dan Koni and parents Jo (teacher) and Craig (mining) as his role models.