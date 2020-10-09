9:00pm, 09 October 2020

By NZ Herald

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has been ruled out of the Bledisloe Cup opener against the Wallabies in Wellington tomorrow.

Barrett is suffering from an Achilles injury, but the injury is only expected to keep him out for a week.

Barrett was set to continue his dual-playmaker role with Richie Mo’unga after being named to start at fullback, but Damian McKenzie, who was not initially named in the All Blacks’ 23, will now take his place in the 15 jersey.

– More to come.

This article first appeared on nzherald.co.nz and was republished with permission