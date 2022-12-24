Select Edition

United Rugby ChampionshipBenettonBenettonZebre

Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke scandal

By PA
Benetton's Cherif Traore (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Benetton ended a difficult week with a victory as they eased to a comfortable 38-5 win over Italian rivals Zebre in the United Rugby Championship.

The build-up to the clash at the Stadio Monigo had been dominated by a controversial incident in which prop Cherif Traore was subjected to a racist practical joke during the club’s Christmas festivities.

As attention returned to on-field matters, Benetton, with Traore in their starting line-up, soon took command against the competition’s winless bottom side.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Tomas Albornoz put them ahead with an early try and the Cannone brothers Niccolo and Lorenzo also went over to make the score 19-0 at the break.

Zebre’s Marco Manfredi was sin-binned early in the second half and the visitors took advantage as Rhyno Smith claimed a bonus-point try.

Further scores came from Giacomo Nicotera and Riccardo Favretto and Smith finished with four conversions, while Luca Bigi claimed a consolation for Zebre.

