Bath confirm Henry Thomas is leaving club

Former England prop Henry Thomas’ seven-year stay at Bath will come to an end when the 2020/21 campaign draws to a close, the club have confirmed.

In a statement the side said: “The 29-year-old has played a formative role since arriving at the Rec and his commitment to the club, and his teammates, over a prolonged period has seen him surpass 100 Bath appearances.

“He had always envisaged running out in the Blue, Black and White since supporting the club as a child whilst playing for Bath RFC minis and that dream became a reality against former side Sale Sharks in 2014.”

Thomas will depart Bath, with reports he is set to join La Rochelle in France.

“I’m immensely proud to have played over 100 games for the club I supported as a kid,” he said.

“I went and watched with my dad, I was a mascot in ’98 and it makes me proud to have been here that long and to have been a part of so many talented squads.

“After seven years, I think it was time for a change and I’m really excited for the next chapter.”

On Thomas’ departure, DoR Stuart Hooper said: “To play over 100 games for the club shows Henry’s dedication to the game. He has played in one of the toughest positions and been a huge part of the Blue, Black and White over the past seven years. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”