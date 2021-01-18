    Bath have announced the signing of South African out-half Tian Schoeman from Pro14 side Cheetahs. Schoeman will join the squad on Tuesday for training after following a strict self-isolation process since arriving in England on Wednesday 6 January.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 29-year-old, who was linked with the club last year, joins on an 18-month contract and will the club say his role will be to support Rhys Priestland, “whilst also helping to develop younger players, in particular Orlando Bailey.”

    Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper, said: “Tian brings a wealth of experience from his time in Super Rugby and also in the PRO14.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    “Of all the options considered during our scouting and recruitment work, Tian showed to have the attributes both as a person and a player to be a success here in the UK with Bath.

    “He has solid fundamentals with his kicking and tactical awareness but also the speed to challenge defences with the ball in hand.”

    The South African joined the Toyota Cheetahs in 2018 ahead of the Currie Cup and 2018/19 Guinness PRO 14 season.

    Schoeman had previously been playing for Bordeaux in the French Top 14 during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Between 2013 and 2016 he represented the Blue Bulls in 29 matches and the Bulls in 35 Super Rugby matches

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Stand-off supreme Stand-off supreme Ian Foster’s biggest challenge in 2021 may be getting the best out of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga. Patrick McKendry Fullback gambit Fullback gambit The All Blacks' dual-playmaker strategy requires a demanding skillset from NZ fullbacks. Tom Vinicombe Charmed life Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now