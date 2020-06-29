5:27am, 29 June 2020

Saracens captain Brad Barritt has confirmed that he will retire at the end of the current campaign. The centre has handed Saracens a major boost by signing a new contract extension to keep him at Allianz Park until the end of the disrupted 2019/20 season.

However, the announcement was accompanied by the news that it will be his last year as a Saracen.

Barritt will hope to add to his impressive medal collection when the season resumes.

Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership following their breach of salary cap rules, but still have a European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster – who they beat in last year’s final – to look forward to.

Barritt, who joined Saracens in 2008 and became captain in 2016, and has won five Premiership titles and three Champions Cups with the club, racking up 257 appearances to date.

“I’m excited and delighted to announce that I’ve signed a contract extension until the end of the 2019/20 season,” Barritt said.

“But I’m also sadly going to announce that this will be my last season with Saracens. I have had an incredible stay here of 12 years.

“There have been so many memories, so many experiences, but sadly all good things must come to an end.

“I’m immensely excited to finish off the season. To still have the Champions Cup as a goal and focus point for us is immensely exciting.

“I also want to hopefully sign off on a positive note and enjoy these last few months as a Saracen.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Brad’s agreement to stay with the club until the conclusion of the 19/20 season is outstanding news.

“He has been a central figure in the development of our club for more than a decade and a truly great captain for the last five years.

“We are delighted that Brad will have the opportunity to end his time with us in the manner he so richly deserves.”