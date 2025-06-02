Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Australia wins most selections in Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 11: Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs looks dejected after defeat during the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Chiefs at Allianz Stadium, on April 11, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Australian forwards have been rewarded for their consistent form with six named in a Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year, including props Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Rugby Pacific player of the year, Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea, who had an unbeatable lead in voting with two rounds of the competition remaining, headlines the side.

While the Team of the Year will become an official post-season recognition in Super Rugby Pacific alongside Player of the Year from next season, an honorary team has been named for 2025.

There are eight Australians in total – two backs in cross-code star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who was named as fullback in his first season, and Western Force winger Harry Potter.

The line-up was formed from the top-ranked players in each position based on Player of the Year votes from across the season.

If players were used across multiple positions, for team of the year purposes, they were assigned only the position they played most during the season.

“Selection in this team is a reflection of the respect and admiration these players have earned from their opponents, week in and week out, throughout the 2025 season,” Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian openside flankers Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight and Langi Gleeson could not initially be separated for the third back row position, having received the same amount of votes (29).

With voting coming down to who received the most “three votes” for best in a game, Tizzano and McReight couldn’t be split, with both receiving five.

They also received the same minor votes and shared the award.

Related

Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week for round 16

As the sixth and lowest-ranked qualifier for the playoffs, the Blues will need to replicate the success of the Crusaders (1998-2000, 2022, 2023), Bulls (2007), and Highlanders (2015) by winning the final away from home to defend their title. 

Read Now

2025 SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC TEAM OF THE YEAR

PROPS – Allan Alaalatoa (ACT Brumbies, 20 votes), Angus Bell (NSW Waratahs, 14 votes)

HOOKER – Tevita Ikanivere (Fijian Drua, 19 votes)

ADVERTISEMENT

SECOND ROW – Jeremy Williams (Western Force, 21 votes), Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues, 20 votes)

BACK ROW – Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika, 46 votes), Tom Hooper (ACT Brumbies, 31 votes), Carlo Tizzano (Western Force, 29 votes) / Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds, 29 votes)

HALFBACK – Cam Roigard (Hurricanes, 28 votes)

FLY HALF – Damian McKenzie (Chiefs, 36 votes)

CENTRES – Timoci Tavatavanawai (Highlanders, 32 votes), AJ Lam (Blues, 14 votes)

WINGERS – Harry Potter (Western Force, 18 votes), Kini Naholo (Hurricanes, 18 votes)

FULLBACK – Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (NSW Waratahs, 20 votes)

Recommended

Star Chiefs fullback confirms move to Japan club

Watch: Reds lock Ryan Smith takes surprise shot at goal in statement win

‘Cops his fair bit’: Billy Proctor’s take on All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane

INTERVIEW

Three former All Blacks push for Finlay Christie's inclusion in AB's squad

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

2

'Brainiest' name in rugby handed big chance with URC club

3

Northampton confirm addition of coach with worldwide experience

4

Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour

5

Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

6

Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp

7

Concerning injury forces Springboks to extend squad with new addition

8

Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win

Comments

10 Comments
J
JW 6 days ago

If players were used across multiple positions, for team of the year purposes, they were assigned only the position they played most during the season.

It should be the position they picked up their votes in.


What does the Fantasy team look like? There must have been some more tight races there, with a few low numbers on some positions?

J
Jacque 6 days ago

In 2 days Ben Smith will have his own avg team🤣🤣

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Irrelevant nonsense. In a comp where the Aussies only play each Kiwi team once, the degree of difficulty is unbalanced.

J
JW 6 days ago

Surely that goes without needing to be said? You can get beat by 80 points but your teams players still receive the same 6 points awarded to them that the winners receive after all.

J
JWH 7 days ago

Guys, its based off of fantasy point I am pretty sure, not from critics and journalists. Chillax

J
JW 6 days ago

No, though I do want to see the Fantasy team of the year to judge whether it is a better indication of form.


This is the same as the DallyM Team of the Year I think, except it’s not voted by “critics and journalists”, aka the commentators like in league, it’s voted by the Coachs and Captains. It also doesn’t exclude those with suspensions through the year (not that I know of any).

T
TD 7 days ago

Do the voters watch the games? 1 player from the 2 best teams in the competition? And what does Kirifi have to do to get recognition? A fullback who can’t kick?

J
JW 6 days ago

As Jon said, they have to stand out amongst their team. Same as the NRL process but different in that instead of being done by the commentators, with a total of 6 points to away, its done by the coachs and captains, so each team (whether they lost by 80 points or 1) gets 6, so a total of 12 for the game.


46 - Ardie Savea [MOA]

36 - Damian McKenzie [CHI]

32 - Timoci Tavatavanawai [HIG]

31 - Tom Hooper [BRU]

29 - Beauden Barrett [BLU] , Carlo Tizzano [FOR] , Fraser McReight [RED] , Langi Gleeson [WAR]

28 - Cam Roigard [HUR]

27 - Du'Plessis Kirifi [HUR] , Peter Lakai [HUR]

25 - Tate McDermott [RED]

24 - Hoskins Sotutu [BLU]

22 - Rob Valetini [BRU]

J
Jon 7 days ago

The voters don’t watch the game, they are involved in the game so they probably know what they are doing. The best teams would have more stand out players so the votes would be split from week to week. The lesser ranked teams would have fewer top ranked players that stand out, so they stand out every week. Regarding Karifi, he has had an awesome season and was one of the best week in week out but no one was going to come close to Ardie. The only thing Karifi could have done to get in this team was get more votes.

I
IkeaBoy 7 days ago

Ardie, Ardie, Ardie!!!!


I'm writing you a poem when I get a minute to myself!


Take note Farrell Snr! They made us believe the Wallabies would dazzle with their running, league skills in the backs?

Disinformation.


Their big forwards have been tearing it up!


July will be some craic.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 58 minutes ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions
Search