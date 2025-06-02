Australia wins most selections in Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year
Australian forwards have been rewarded for their consistent form with six named in a Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year, including props Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa.
Super Rugby Pacific player of the year, Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea, who had an unbeatable lead in voting with two rounds of the competition remaining, headlines the side.
While the Team of the Year will become an official post-season recognition in Super Rugby Pacific alongside Player of the Year from next season, an honorary team has been named for 2025.
There are eight Australians in total – two backs in cross-code star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who was named as fullback in his first season, and Western Force winger Harry Potter.
The line-up was formed from the top-ranked players in each position based on Player of the Year votes from across the season.
If players were used across multiple positions, for team of the year purposes, they were assigned only the position they played most during the season.
“Selection in this team is a reflection of the respect and admiration these players have earned from their opponents, week in and week out, throughout the 2025 season,” Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said.
Australian openside flankers Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight and Langi Gleeson could not initially be separated for the third back row position, having received the same amount of votes (29).
With voting coming down to who received the most “three votes” for best in a game, Tizzano and McReight couldn’t be split, with both receiving five.
They also received the same minor votes and shared the award.
2025 SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC TEAM OF THE YEAR
PROPS – Allan Alaalatoa (ACT Brumbies, 20 votes), Angus Bell (NSW Waratahs, 14 votes)
HOOKER – Tevita Ikanivere (Fijian Drua, 19 votes)
SECOND ROW – Jeremy Williams (Western Force, 21 votes), Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues, 20 votes)
BACK ROW – Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika, 46 votes), Tom Hooper (ACT Brumbies, 31 votes), Carlo Tizzano (Western Force, 29 votes) / Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds, 29 votes)
HALFBACK – Cam Roigard (Hurricanes, 28 votes)
FLY HALF – Damian McKenzie (Chiefs, 36 votes)
CENTRES – Timoci Tavatavanawai (Highlanders, 32 votes), AJ Lam (Blues, 14 votes)
WINGERS – Harry Potter (Western Force, 18 votes), Kini Naholo (Hurricanes, 18 votes)
FULLBACK – Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (NSW Waratahs, 20 votes)
It should be the position they picked up their votes in.
What does the Fantasy team look like? There must have been some more tight races there, with a few low numbers on some positions?
In 2 days Ben Smith will have his own avg team🤣🤣
Irrelevant nonsense. In a comp where the Aussies only play each Kiwi team once, the degree of difficulty is unbalanced.
Surely that goes without needing to be said? You can get beat by 80 points but your teams players still receive the same 6 points awarded to them that the winners receive after all.
Guys, its based off of fantasy point I am pretty sure, not from critics and journalists. Chillax
No, though I do want to see the Fantasy team of the year to judge whether it is a better indication of form.
This is the same as the DallyM Team of the Year I think, except it’s not voted by “critics and journalists”, aka the commentators like in league, it’s voted by the Coachs and Captains. It also doesn’t exclude those with suspensions through the year (not that I know of any).
Do the voters watch the games? 1 player from the 2 best teams in the competition? And what does Kirifi have to do to get recognition? A fullback who can’t kick?
As Jon said, they have to stand out amongst their team. Same as the NRL process but different in that instead of being done by the commentators, with a total of 6 points to away, its done by the coachs and captains, so each team (whether they lost by 80 points or 1) gets 6, so a total of 12 for the game.
46 - Ardie Savea [MOA]
36 - Damian McKenzie [CHI]
32 - Timoci Tavatavanawai [HIG]
31 - Tom Hooper [BRU]
29 - Beauden Barrett [BLU] , Carlo Tizzano [FOR] , Fraser McReight [RED] , Langi Gleeson [WAR]
28 - Cam Roigard [HUR]
27 - Du'Plessis Kirifi [HUR] , Peter Lakai [HUR]
25 - Tate McDermott [RED]
24 - Hoskins Sotutu [BLU]
22 - Rob Valetini [BRU]
The voters don’t watch the game, they are involved in the game so they probably know what they are doing. The best teams would have more stand out players so the votes would be split from week to week. The lesser ranked teams would have fewer top ranked players that stand out, so they stand out every week. Regarding Karifi, he has had an awesome season and was one of the best week in week out but no one was going to come close to Ardie. The only thing Karifi could have done to get in this team was get more votes.
Ardie, Ardie, Ardie!!!!
I'm writing you a poem when I get a minute to myself!
Take note Farrell Snr! They made us believe the Wallabies would dazzle with their running, league skills in the backs?
Disinformation.
Their big forwards have been tearing it up!
July will be some craic.