30-man Australia squad named for World Rugby Championship U20

Australia U20 head coach Chris Whitaker has named his 30-man squad ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy, where Australia will look to build on their 2nd-place finish at this year’s Rugby Championship competition held in South Africa.

Australia are in Pool A for the U20 World Rugby Championship, alongside Scotland, South Africa and defending champions England.

Whitaker told Rugby Australia that the tournament will be a challenge, but the team have worked hard in preparation for the upcoming tournament.

“This group of young men have worked extremely hard to earn the opportunity to represent Australia on the biggest stage in age-grade rugby,” Whitaker said.

“They’re all excited to pull on the gold jersey and test themselves against the best in the world.

“Every match we play in Italy will present a formidable challenge however we believe our preparation has set us up to meet that challenge.”

Young up-and-coming lock from the NSW Waratahs, Eamon Doyle, will captain the Australia side in Italy.

Australia U20 squad

Finn Baxter (ACT Brumbies, Gungahlin Eagles)

Nathaniel Tiitii (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

Nick Hill (NSW Waratahs, Warringah)

Edwin Langi (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

Trevor King (Queensland Reds, Souths)

Lotu Vunipola (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

Will Guilfoyle (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

Ollie Barrett (Western Force, Associates RUFC)

Lipina Ata (ACT Brumbies, Gungahlin Eagles)

Ollie Aylmer (ACT Brumbies, Gordon)

Charlie Brosnan (Queensland Reds, Brothers)

Joe Mangelsdorf (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

Eamon Doyle (c) (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

Tom Robinson (Queensland Reds, University of Queensland)

Eli Langi (ACT Brumbies, Tuggeranong Vikings)

Beau Morrison (ACT Brumbies, Sydney University)

Aden Ekanayake (Australia Sevens)

Toby Brial (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

Hwi Sharples (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

James Martens (Queensland Reds, GPS Rugby Club)

Joey Fowler (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

Joe Dillon (ACT Brumbies, Canberra Royals)

Boston Fakafanua (Western Force, Wests Scarborough)

Dre Pakeho (Queensland Reds, Brothers)

Liam Grover (NSW Waratahs, Sydney University)

Xavier Rubens (Queensland Reds, Souths)

Nicholas Conway (Queensland Reds, Wests Bulldogs)

Cooper Watters (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

Sid Harvey (NSW Waratahs, Eastern Suburbs)

Shane Wilcox (ACT Brumbies, Tuggeranong Vikings)

Head coach: Chris Whitaker

Assistant coaches: Damien Hill, Jeremy Thrush, John Ulugia

Match Schedule:

Australia U20 v South Africa U20

11.30pm AEST Sunday 29 June

Stadio San Michele, Calvisano

Australia U20 v Scotland U20

11.30pm AEST Friday 4 July

Stadio Luigi Zaffanella, Viadana

Australia U20 v England U20

2am AEST Thursday 10 July

Payanini Center, Verona

Semi-Finals

Monday 14 July – Tuesday 15 July

Play-Offs and Final

Saturday 19 July – Sunday 20 July