Munster have announced the signature of scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster. Osborne will join Munster at the start of the 2021/22 season, and has signed a one-year contract at Thomond Park.
The news comes just two weeks after it was confirmed fellow scrum-half Nick McCarthy would be heading in the opposition direction, rejoining home province Leinster after spending two seasons with Munster.
Osborne, 24, made his Leinster debut in October 2019 and has represented the province 10 times.
He has featured just five times for the club this season, with his only start coming against the Ospreys last month.
Commenting on the move, Osborne said: “I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history.
“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club.”
Munster finally ended a six-game losing streak against Leinster at the weekend, winning their opening Rainbow Cup game 27-3 at the RDS.
Leinster, meanwhile, are still not sure whether captain Johnny Sexton will be available for their Champions Cup semi-final meeting with La Rochelle on Sunday.
