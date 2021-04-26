ADVERTISEMENT

Munster have announced the signature of scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster. Osborne will join Munster at the start of the 2021/22 season, and has signed a one-year contract at Thomond Park.

The news comes just two weeks after it was confirmed fellow scrum-half Nick McCarthy would be heading in the opposition direction, rejoining home province Leinster after spending two seasons with Munster.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Osborne, 24, made his Leinster debut in October 2019 and has represented the province 10 times.

He has featured just five times for the club this season, with his only start coming against the Ospreys last month.

Commenting on the move, Osborne said: “I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Munster finally ended a six-game losing streak against Leinster at the weekend, winning their opening Rainbow Cup game 27-3 at the RDS.

Leinster, meanwhile, are still not sure whether captain Johnny Sexton will be available for their Champions Cup semi-final meeting with La Rochelle on Sunday.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Blue is the coldest colour Things appear to be unravelling at the Blues and this time, there are no ready made excuses. Gregor Paul Up for the fight Steve Hansen has been impressed with how Big Brad Thorn has turned around the Red's fortunes. Patrick McKendry Mana rising Despite coming in as an interim coach, Clayton McMillan had no intentions of sitting on his hands. Michael Pulman On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now