Leinster have announced that scrum-half Nick McCarthy is to re-join the province following a two-year stint with Munster. McCarthy left Leinster in 2019 and has played 20 times for Munster across two seasons.

However the scrum-half will now return to to his home province at the end of the season after finding first-team opportunities limited at Munster. Conor Murray remains Johann van Graan’s first choice scrum-half while Craig Casey has enjoyed a rapid rise this season, including a first Ireland cap. As a result McCarthy has managed to start only four games this season.

McCarthy made his Leinster Rugby debut in December 2015 in the Aviva Stadium against Toulon in the Champions Cup and his last game for the province was the Guinness Pro14 Final against Glasgow Warriors in Celtic Park in 2019.

He came through the Leinster Rugby Academy system and scored four tries in 36 appearances for Leinster before signing with Munster.

“Nick is a player we know very well. We know the qualities that he brings as a player but also as a person and the additional experience he now has from two years in another environment is an added advantage,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“We look forward to him joining us for pre-season and welcoming him back to UCD.”

McCarthy has been capped at Ireland Under-20 level and captained them at the 2014 Under-20 World Cup.

“I want to thank everyone for my time in Munster Rugby,” McCarthy said.

“It’s a special club to play for with a great rugby culture. I have really enjoyed the experience, learned loads and made friends for life.

“I am excited now to get back to Dublin in the summer. I will continue to challenge myself, compete at the highest level and hopefully add value to the squad in Leinster.”