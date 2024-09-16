Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Premiership: Anglo-Welsh, URC merger reports 'wide of the mark'

By Chris Jones
Leinster captain Caelan Doris after his side's victory in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Leinster and Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Premiership rugby chiefs insist there are no ongoing negotiations with other leagues and talk of an imminent Anglo-Welsh competition or tie-up with the United Rugby Championship is “wide of the mark”.

RugbyPass has been told that any suggestion of an imminent change to the league landscape in the United Kingdom and Ireland is incorrect and a Premiership rugby source said: “To say the clubs are fixed on a way forward is wide of the mark. Nothing is happening any time soon but, yes, it is being discussed but everyone has a view and there is no preferred option.”

The owners of the 10 Premiership clubs are considering a range of potential options to try and maximise future TV income and while there is support to explore all possible options there are no ongoing negotiations with any other league

The source added: “Many of the leagues in Europe have long-term deals making it unlikely you could make change in the short term. There is no rush to do anything . You are bound to look at formats and the best way forward and while there is no preferred option, it will remain an agenda item for the regular monthly meetings moving forward.”

The owners believe the recent changes to the format of the Investec Champions Cup highlight potential pitfalls of implementing change with the verdict that “people get lost and don’t know what’s going on. They (European chiefs) blew it.”

It is understood that staying with 10 teams in a stand-alone English Premiership remains an attractive option given the excitement generated by last season’s campaign that saw Northampton Saints crowned champions at Twickenham. Given the number of deals already in place for the URC and the Champions Cup there is a belief that any significant change to the way the leagues operate is unlikely to be possible until 2030.

Premiership Rugby is using a number of consultants who are providing “future focus” looking at future markets with the question being posed “are we missing anything?” There has been talk of an Anglo-Welsh league since the mid-1990s when Cardiff and Swansea were interested in joining the Premiership but it was rejected at that point.

The current speculation has been fuelled by the end of the television deal for Premiership Rugby which finishes in 2026.

Win tickets to watch the British & Irish Lions take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever! 
You can also enter to win tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia! 

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

5 Comments
A
AC 1 day ago

Seems very clear basically based on statements and common sense that this is something the Premiership wants, and URC has little to no interest in. Reading the tea leaves, the Welsh URC teams are probably open to it while the Scottish and Irish are not, and obviously the South African and Italian teams are most certainly not.


I actually really am fine with the Premiership at 10 teams, I like there only being 18 rounds, but if they really want more, just go back to 12 clubs and allow some overlap with the November tests. Keep the Six Nations period free though. At least the actual 6N weekends.


Sounds like Worcester Warriors are truly done but if Wasps are reborn in Kent and London Irish are reborn somewhere in London, just put them back in it and be done with it.

S
SM 1 day ago

Should invite the 4 Welsh teams and be done with it

W
Wayneo 1 day ago

Premiership should look to expand to include new clubs from outside of England.

R
RugCs 1 day ago

At best they should explore an FA Cup Style competition with the URC (16 teams) and Premiership & Championship (16 teams) as something that both leagues can benefit from. If both leagues are 18 rounds then this idea could be accommodated.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 19 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 20 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 28 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 32 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
Search