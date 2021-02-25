Ireland’s Leinster-heavy squad has received a lot of attention online ahead of their trip to Rome this weekend in the Guinness Six Nations.

Andy Farrell has selected eleven players from the province in his starting XV, which includes an all-Leinster backline for the third time in Ireland’s history, and first time in almost a century.

Leinster are sitting at the top of the Guinness PRO14 currently, but are being pushed all the way by Ulster in Conference A, while Munster and Connacht both sit at the summit of Conference B. Leo Cullen’s side are not dominating Irish, and indeed European, rugby in the same way they have over the past five years, which is perhaps why this selection has caused so much bemusement as not one Connacht player has managed to make the matchday 23.

One of the three starting Munster players is Dave Kilcoyne, who usually starts on the bench behind Cian Healy, who is a substitute for only the third time in his last 20 Tests.

There will always be contentious calls, but Farrell is clearly seeking some continuity in his backline, and there is no better way to do that than teaming up players who are familiar with one another. Moreover, picking players from the form team in the country is seldom a cause for concern, but Ireland fans clearly feel there should be greater representation.

Any Ireland selection these days is greeted by rants regarding John Cooney’s absence, and this one is no exception, particularly in light of the injuries at scrum-half. At this moment in time, those complaints do not appear to be bearing much fruit.

Ireland are searching for their first win of the Championship after losses to Wales and France in the opening two rounds. Farrell has not been too experimental with his selection as a win looks to be his only priority.

