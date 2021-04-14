Fans, players and pundits have been busy congratulating Steve Tandy online for the incredible turnaround in his career that culminated this week in his inclusion as an assistant coach with the Lions for their upcoming tour to South Africa.      

ADVERTISEMENT

Tandy’s appointment by Warren Gatland was been keenly discussed as he had parted ways with the Ospreys in 2018. He joined the Waratahs later that year and worked as their defence coach during the 2019 Super Rugby season before joining Gregor Townsend’s Scotland coaching team after the World Cup. 

Scotland had the best defence in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations under Tandy, conceding a paltry five tries across the Championship. The defence was then the second-best in this year’s Six Nations behind Ireland, conceding the joint-fewest tries with ten. That included limiting England to only six points at Twickenham – a far cry from the pre-Tandy Scotland defence of 2019 which conceded the second-most points and tries.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Wales out-half and Lions selection hopeful Dan Biggar guests on RugbyPass All Access

Scotland will obviously now be without their head coach and defence coach for their summer’s internationals, but fans are hoping that having two coaches on Gatland’s staff will open the door for greater representation of Scottish players in the Lions squad this year. 

The lack of Scottish players has been a feature of Gatland’s Lions squads in the past, but that was expected to change anyway before the appointment of Townsend and Tandy given the team’s performances this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/JamesRees8/status/1381909639768444931?s=20

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Room to move Analysis: Greater policing of the offside line has helped attacks flourish in Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021. Ben Wylie Guessing game Some major All Blacks selections still remain a mystery ahead of the test season. Patrick McKendry Devil in the detail New Zealand's rugby clubs are struggling - but aren't expecting a large piece of the Silver Lake pie. Michael Pulman Advantage over Quirks of the law were brought to fore in the Chiefs' golden-point win over the Highlanders. Tom Vinicombe Silver bullet or silver medal? A probable $465m cash injection is going to change New Zealand rugby forever. Gregor Paul

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now