Sevens

All Blacks Sevens hold on in classic as SVNS semi-finalists confirmed

Argentina's Luciano Gonzalez scores a try against France. Picture: World Rugby.

New Zealand have beaten rivals Australia 21-19 in an all-time classic rugby sevens battle, with a desperate defensive stand the difference as the All Blacks Sevens booked their spot in the semi-finals at the HSBC SVNS Series World Championship in Los Angeles.

Australia had beaten Spain and Fiji earlier on the opening day at Dignity Health Sports Park, but that dramatic loss to the New Zealanders was the difference, as they missed the cut. Spain qualified for the final four with a 24-12 triumph over fan favourites Fiji.

In the semi-finals, New Zealand will face South Africa, while Spain have been tasked with overcoming SVNS Series heavyweights Argentina for a spot in the big dance. Argentina and South Africa played out an enthralling pool match to round out play on day one, where South Africa came out on top, 29-21.

The All Blacks Sevens started their quest for SVNS Series glory with a thrilling five-point win over old foe Fiji, before falling to Spain yet again this season. That saw the New Zealanders sit third in Pool B, meaning the equation going into their final group match was simple.

Win, and they’re through.

Lose, and they’re out.

New Zealand couldn’t have started much better with Regan Ware and Frank Vaenuku scoring a try each in a two-minute span. Ngarohi McGarvey-Black was reliable when kicking for goal, helping the Kiwis race out to an early 14-nil lead.

Henry Paterson struck back for the Aussies, and the match took another turn early in the second term after McGarvey-Black was shown a yellow card. With referee AJ Jacobs also awarding a penalty try, New Zealand were down a player with the scores suddenly level.

Australia took the lead through Ben Dalton, who scored out wide, but the conversion missed the mark. The All Blacks Sevens gave it everything, which led to Brady Rush’s try in the 12th minute, before McGarvey-Black gave them the lead with another successful shot at goal.

The match was ultimately won in defence, though. New Zealand gave away a series of penalties, which gifted their rivals possession with time up on the clock. Henry Hutchison dove over the try line three minutes into final play territory, and this added to the drama.

An entire season had led to that moment. Referee Jacobs went upstairs to the TMO, and it was ruled that there was no clear grounding, meaning the All Blacks Sevens had done enough to secure their spot in the final four.

Australia were made to wait, needing a result to go their way in the other Pool B fixture. Spain started strong with Alejandro Laforga and Juan Ramos both scoring, before Kavekini Tanivanuakula hit back for Fiji.

It was a 12-5 game but other tries to Eduardo Lopez and Jeremy Trevithick swung the match in Spain’s favour. Trevithick’s try was the difference in the race for semi-final qualification, as the Europeans progressed on points difference.

In Pool A, it was also confirmed going into the final round that South Africa and Argentina had done enough to move on. South Africa’s Blitzboks had beaten defending Series champions France 19-10 and Great Britain 12-7.

As for Argentina, who were crowned League Winners in Singapore last month, they beat GB 33-26 and snuck by France 17-12. SVNS Series Player of the Year nominees Luciano Gonzalez and Marcos Moneta played starring roles in these victories.

In their final pool game against South Africa, the two teams battled it out for top spot in Championship Pool A.

The two teams were all square at half time after an end-to-end back and forth first half, where both teams scored two converted tries apiece. Ronald Brown and Ryan Oosthuizen scored in the first half for the Blitzboks, as well as Matteo Graziano and German Schulz for Argentina.

The scecond half was all the Blitzboks, scoring three unanswered tries early in the second half to overcome the League winners, Argentina, 29-21.

Comments

2 Comments
E
EatBreath7s 7 days ago

Getting rocketman and kitiona have really helped the team progress in the right direction, as has getting amanaki a few tourneys back.


Was about 5 meters away from the last australia ‘try” scored at end of game, absolutely no idea whether he got it down or not

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

Rocketman making all the difference. As I predicted. Still, too many rookie mistakes, & not just by rookies. As for semis, playing RSA rather than ARG seems a better option for our style of game. Huge opportunity to resurrect a sh*t 2025 series.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 8 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 12 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 12 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 23 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 46 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 53 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 55 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 57 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 59 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
