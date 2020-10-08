6:37pm, 08 October 2020

The All Blacks team has been named to play Australia in the opening Bledisloe Cup test at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

The matchday 23 is an exciting blend of experience and rising, young talent, with the selection of three new All Blacks on the bench: lock Tupou Vaa’i, loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and winger Caleb Clarke.

The All Blacks starting pack features the experienced front row of Joe Moody at loosehead prop, Ofa Tuungafasi in the number three jersey, and 50-test hooker Codie Taylor in the number two jersey.

Props Nepo Laulala and Karl Tu’inukuafe and hooker Dane Coles, playing in his 70th test, will provide front row impact off the bench. Samuel Whitelock will play his 118th test at lock (becoming the fourth equal most capped All Black of all time, alongside Tony Woodcock) alongside Patrick Tuipulotu.

In the loose forwards, All Blacks Captain Sam Cane is at seven, Shannon Frizell gets the nod at blindside flanker, while Ardie Savea starts at number eight.

In the backs, Aaron Smith will play his 93rd test at halfback, with TJ Perenara providing cover off the bench in his 65th test. Richie Mo’unga starts at ten while Jack Goodhue at 12 and Rieko Ioane in his first Test start at centre make up the midfield.

Anton Lienert-Brown is midfield cover from the bench. The starting back three is Jordie Barrett on the right wing, George Bridge on the left, with Beauden Barrett at fullback

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said he and fellow selectors John Plumtree and Grant Fox had kept an open mind about selections.

“We really wanted to see how players adapted and fitted in and how comfortable they were coming back into the environment and so there were a number of positions that we wanted to keep an open mind about,” he said.

“We’re excited by the group. There’s a lot of talent in there and we’ve got players jumping out of their skin and wanting an opportunity. It’s been fantastic to come together and know at the end of the week there’s a test match. There’s been a lot of hard work, but the tightness of the group and the desire and the excitement about playing an international game is right up there.”

Foster is anticipating a fast, hectic, high-intensity contest from both teams.

“It’s a Bledisloe series and both teams will be determined to put a marker down. For us, it’s about getting our basics right and focussing on our set piece and momentum, and then letting the guys use their skillsets around the structure.”

Meanwhile, Foster has a message for All Blacks fans who have waited a long time for the return of test rugby, especially those in attendance at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

“Just be loud and enjoy it. Whilst this is a massive game for us and the Bledisloe means everything, it’s also, in some way, a bit of a celebration after everything we’ve been through. For those that love the game, we just have to enjoy it and hopefully, together with the Wallabies, we can put on an occasion that befits that.”

All Blacks team to play the Wallabies:

1. Joe Moody (46)

2. Codie Taylor (50)

3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (35)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (30)

5. Samuel Whitelock (117)

6. Shannon Frizell (9)

7. Sam Cane (68) – captain

8. Ardie Savea (44)

9. Aaron Smith (92)

10. Richie Mo’unga (17)

11. George Bridge (9)

12. Jack Goodhue (13)

13. Rieko Ioane (29)

14. Jordie Barrett (17)

15. Beauden Barrett (83)

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles (69)

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe (13)

18. Nepo Laulala (26)

19. Tupou Vaa’i – debut

20. Hoskins Sotutu – debut

21. TJ Perenara (64)

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (43)

23. Caleb Clarke – debut

– New Zealand Rugby