All Blacks provide injury update for key player ahead of the Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have provided an injury update ahead of their upcoming Rugby Championship campaign, which gets underway in two weeks time.

The All Blacks are set to name their squad for the tournament on Monday, but will be without star halfback Cameron Roigard for the first couple of matches at least, after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during the July series with France.

Since the update, the Tasman Mako have confirmed that Finlay Christie will miss Sunday afternoon’s game against the Bay of Plenty.

If Christie’s absence isn’t because of an injury, the experienced halfback would likely be in line for a spot in the All Blacks for their trip to Argentina.

The news announced on Sunday comes after last week the All Blacks announced a long injury list, that also included young halfback Noah Hotham.

Hotham will miss most, if not all of the Rugby Championship with his injury, which will give Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima more time in the All Blacks jersey.

Other options for Robertson would include Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava, Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe, while Kyle Preston could be included as an option who can kick effectively with both feet.

The All Blacks squad will be named for the Rugby Championship on Monday.