All Blacks provide injury update for key player ahead of the Rugby Championship
The All Blacks have provided an injury update ahead of their upcoming Rugby Championship campaign, which gets underway in two weeks time.
The All Blacks are set to name their squad for the tournament on Monday, but will be without star halfback Cameron Roigard for the first couple of matches at least, after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during the July series with France.
Since the update, the Tasman Mako have confirmed that Finlay Christie will miss Sunday afternoon’s game against the Bay of Plenty.
If Christie’s absence isn’t because of an injury, the experienced halfback would likely be in line for a spot in the All Blacks for their trip to Argentina.
The news announced on Sunday comes after last week the All Blacks announced a long injury list, that also included young halfback Noah Hotham.
Hotham will miss most, if not all of the Rugby Championship with his injury, which will give Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima more time in the All Blacks jersey.
Other options for Robertson would include Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava, Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe, while Kyle Preston could be included as an option who can kick effectively with both feet.
The All Blacks squad will be named for the Rugby Championship on Monday.
My predicted AB squad:
Hookers: Taylor, Taukeo’aho, McAlister
Props: Williams, DeGroot, Norris, Newell, Lomax, Tosi
Locks: S. Barrett, Holland, Tuipulotu, Darry
Loosies: Va’ai, Savea, Sititi, Finau, Kirifi, Lakai, Blackadder
Halfbacks: Ratima, Preston, Christie
First-fives: B. Barrett, McKenzie, Reihana
Midfielders: J. Barrett, Proctor, Tupaea, Lienart-Brown, Tavatavanawai
Outside Backs: Ioane, Carter, Reese, Jordan, Love
Only disagreements are Amua if fit; Simon parker as Blackadder proven he's too light and frail to cut it in tier 1 tests. I think we will see Leicester back before end of season too.
Finally Christie is one of the two halfbacks that will be selected to replace Roigard and Hotham, his withdraw from Tasman test literally minutes before Roigard’s injury update signals this.
Kyle Preston should be the other halfback selected and should be the second halfback ahead of Christie who is off contract and has signed with a English club according to media reports, thus makes no sense wasting test match opportunity developing him for RWC.
Suddenly AB halfback stocks don’t look rosy. The rigors of International rugby seem to be impacting on all sides now and the root cause may well be that in attempting to speed up the game World Rugby has created unsustainable pressures on the players fitness. I wonder if the answer may well be something like a 10 minute break at quarter time and a 20 minute break at half time. These recovery breaks may also make “ bomb squads “ less formidable.
Actually I think the problem is the opposite of too much aerobic fitness.
Today’s players are constantly weight training 2-3 sessions per week during the playing season. Look at the massive size increase in players over two decades. This is not human evolution, it’s the massive emphasis on putting on muscle. And this of course leads to both muscle injuries and ligament injuries.
Want to reduce injuries then reduce the number of substitutions to 4 per match. Players would be required to be aerobically fitter and thus less heavy and less stress on their muscles and ligaments from massive weight gains.
This is a good call out
Chuck a Preston, Fakatava, or Roe in, and have NZR write up an exemption for Smith to return if Roigard isn’t fit by the time of the Springboks tests.
Smith? Why not Loveridge? Maybe Going!
Jeez what's going on with all these injuries
Exactly. Read my recent comment on this.
Oh please not Christie he Will probably go for experience like Perinara last year, I’d like to see Preston get a run.
Whu on earth would Christie return. For all his experience he has never delivered anything..FakaT Preston or Roe actually offer something.
If Christie is selected as the third halfback to train with the team and sit in the stands watching the test, then I have no issue with his selection at all because it allows the non-selected halfbacks to play NPC and gain experience and playing time.
I am hoping Kyle Preston is selected as he has a very crisp pass and excellent at sniping around the rucks but most importantly, aside from Roigard, Preston has the best kicking game of any NZ halfback which like it or not is essential to winning in test rugby.
Fakatava has a poor kicking game.
I like Xavier Roe more than Ratima who I think is overrated. I can’t make any honest assessment of Roe’s kicking game as I have not seen him kick much.