Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

All Blacks confirm Washington DC test against USA Eagles

By AAP
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The US men’s national rugby team will host the New Zealand All Blacks in Washington for an October test match designed to grow interest in the sport amongst Americans in hopes of staging a future Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The October 23 test, to be played at the home of the National Football League’s Washington Football Team, will be the first time the All Blacks have played in the United States since 2016.

“I know the team is excited about getting to America and particularly going to Washington, DC for the first time,” All Blacks captain Sam Cane said in a news release.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Kiwi take on the first test of the Lions vs Springboks series

“It will be a historic match with a lot of meaning behind it and we hope that the rugby fans there really get behind the game. We can’t wait.”

The USA Eagles are coming off their first assembly since 2019 and are looking ahead to a busy autumn with qualification for the 2023 France Rugby World Cup in focus.

The October test match is being billed as the 1874 Cup, which is a reference to the first account of organised rugby being played in the United States.

It is planned as a regular event designed to grow awareness in the sport amongst Americans as the country bids to host the Rugby World Cup in either 2027 or 2031 for the men and 2029 for the women.

ADVERTISEMENT
David Havili proving the All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith TJ Perenara the new guide for integrating returning All Blacks TJ Perenara will follow a different path back into the All Blacks than Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick. Gregor Paul Ian Foster’s All Blacks vision taking slow steps forward We don't yet have a full appreciation of what Ian Foster is trying to do as head coach of the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Cohesion key in Canterbury’s ongoing success Analysis: All signs point to Canterbury marching on in the Farah Palmer Cup. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

All Blacks confirm Washington DC test against USA Eagles

Search