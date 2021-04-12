6:39am, 12 April 2021

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has said the surgery to repair his torn pectoral tendon “went well”. The flanker could be out of action for half a year after picking up the injury to his right pectoral in a win over the Blues on March 27th.

While this is a blow for the Chiefs and the All Blacks, Cane provided an update on social media on Monday following the surgery to say it “went well,” alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

He also said the surgeon “tied up a few loose ends” with his shoulder as well as reattaching his pectoral muscle.

The 74-cap All Black said he is “looking forward to starting the rehab process and coming back stronger,” but said for now it is “rest and Netflix”.

“Surgery went well,” the 29-year-old said.

“Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tied up a few loose ends with my shoulder while he was in there.

“Looking forward to starting the rehab process and coming back stronger. But in the short term it’s rest and Netflix.”

The Chiefs played their first game without Cane on Saturday after having a bye the weekend before, earning a Golden Point win over the Highlanders courtesy of a Damian McKenzie penalty.

Cane will play no part in the remainder of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season, which ends in May, nor the scheduled Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition.

He will also miss a portion of the All Blacks’ 2021, including the July Tests against Fiji and Italy, but could return later in the year for the Rugby Championship.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: “As All Blacks Captain, he will still play a key role in our planning for the 2021 season, and we look forward to him returning to the footy field once his rehab is complete.”