Afolabi Fasogbon tips hat to England World Cup winner after new deal

Gloucester tighthead Afolabi Fasogbon has signed a new deal with the club.

The 20-year-old moved to Kingsholm in 2023 following the demise of his former club London Irish, but had to wait until this season to make his Gallagher Premiership debut.

The 128kg prop spent much of last season under the tutelage of Gloucester’s World Cup-winning forwards coach Tervor Woodman.

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington has credited Fasogbon’s explosion onto the scene this season with the work the former England loosehead Woodman has done behind the scenes, which has culminated in his recent inclusion in Steve Borthwick’s England training squad and a nomination for Gallagher Premiership breakthrough player of the season.

Though still uncapped, Fasogbon took a step closer to his first cap this season by featuring for England A against Australia A in November.

With incumbent England tighthead Will Stuart away with the British and Irish Lions this summer, Fasogbon’s first cap may be imminent with Tests against Argentina and the USA to come in July.

“When I had the chance to sign for Gloucester after leaving London Irish, I knew it was the best place for me to develop my game,” the prop said.

“This season has been so enjoyable. I’m just trying to learn from every moment, good or bad and keep adding to my game.

“I can’t begin to thank George, Trevor and all the other coaches for the opportunity they’ve given me, and the senior players who I’ve learnt so much from. Every time I go out on the pitch, I know the effort they’ve put into my development, and that’s a big driver for me.”

Skivington added: “When we signed Afo we were excited about his potential, but we were careful not to throw him in too early, and he spent a lot of last season developing his game with Trevor Woodman and the other coaches to make sure he was ready for Premiership rugby.

“I think you’re seeing the benefits of that this season. He’s been excellent considering he’s still only a young man, particularly for a prop. But he’s still got a long way to go and a lot of potential to unlock.

“The main thing is he is aware that he’s not the finished article and he’s willing to learn from experiences on and off the pitch and keep growing, it’s the mindset you want to see as a coach.”