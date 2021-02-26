Former Wallaby Adam Ashley-Cooper has compared his rugby career to leaving a pub, after signing for Major League Rugby’s LA Giltinis this week.

After prolonging his extensive career for at least another year, the 121-cap back wrote on Twitter: “Starting to realise that “retirement” is a little like leaving the pub…..”

“I’ll stay for one more.”

The Australian seems to have a predilection for cocktail-based rugby teams, having signed for the Austin Gilgronis last year, although the season was ended prematurely due to Covid-19.

Ashley-Cooper will be teaming up with former Waratahs and Wallabies teammate Dave Dennis in California, as well as Billy Meakes.

At the age of 36, this latest move staves off the prospect of retirement for another year and adds another twist to a career that has also seen the versatile back play for Bordeaux Begles in France and the Kobelco Steelers in Japan.

His Test career also spanned between 2005 and 2019 and saw him play in four World Cups. He had a stint away from the national team after the 2015 tournament in order to play in France, but returned in 2019. Given the way his career has panned out, a return to the Wallabies looks unlikely, but he is a player that seems to be eternal.

With the experience he has and the ability to cover fullback, wing and outside centre, Ashley-Cooper is a very useful asset to have.

The 2021 MLR is set to begin on March 20th where the LA Giltinis will face the New England Free Jacks, and the season is to run until August.

