5:37am, 17 February 2021

Assistant coach William Servat has become the third member of the France Six Nations management team to test positive for Covid-19. The French Rugby Federation announced on Tuesday that Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie had tested positive, while one other unnamed person also produced a positive test. All players, though, have returned a further complete round of negative tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

France lead the Guinness Six Nations championship following victories over Italy and Ireland. Their next game is against Scotland in Paris on February 28.

In a statement, the FFR said: “Following additional PCR tests for the entire France group carried out on the evening of Tuesday, February 16, all the players tested negative, which confirms the result of Monday, February 15. They will be able to return to their homes today [Wednesday] and are instructed to maintain their isolation.

It’s a Scottish takeover on the latest Le French Rugby Podcast

“Management member William Servat tested positive for Covid-19. This brings the number to three cases diagnosed positive for Covid-19 in management. No symptoms have been observed to date.

“Additional PCR tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as Sunday in the evening as soon as the players and staff arrive at the National Rugby Centre in Marcoussis. Once the tests are completed, everyone will be placed in isolation awaiting the results.”

Not the type of news from France that any Six Nations fan wants to hear#SixNationshttps://t.co/ejKZqA4bRv — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 16, 2021