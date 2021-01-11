8:38am, 11 January 2021

Glasgow flanker Tom Gordon will be remaining at Scotstoun for the foreseeable future, after he put pen-to-paper on a new long term contract with the club. The 23-year-old has been a near ever-present under Danny Wilson this season, playing in all bar one of the club’s matches to date in the 2020/21 campaign boasting a 99% tackle completion rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to glasgowwarriors.org on his re-signing Gordon said: “I’m thrilled to be staying at the club that saw something in me and gave me the opportunity to turn pro.

“I’m really happy here – I love the club and I love the boys.

Ryan Wilson unforgettable Christmas with Niko Matawalu:

“It’s special pulling on a Warriors jersey and I really want to lock down that starting number seven jersey and continue improving my game both sides of the ball.

“I’m excited for the next few years ahead.”

On the signing of Gordon head coach, Danny Wilson, said: “Tom has really developed in the last six months via opportunities to play week in week out and shown his ability as an out and out seven.

“He is a modern seven, who not only defends well and gets over the ball but also carries and offers an attacking presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We asked Tom to focus on his jackal/turnover work and he has done just that, leading the club in turnovers won this season.

“It’s great to be able to retain Tom’s services for the long term and I’m looking forward to watching him continue to develop and grow.”

The Scottish qualified back-rower joined back in 2018, having impressed the Warriors coaching staff with his performances for Currie Chieftains in the Tennent’s Premiership.

Having made his debut against the Ospreys in January 2019, Gordon has gone on to become a fixture in the Warriors matchday squads. The openside turned in a memorable performance on his first start for the club, claiming the Player of the Match award in the 34-10 win over Edinburgh at Scotstoun in April 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performances last season saw him take home the Mackenzie Construction Most Improved Player of the Season award, in a campaign that also saw him register his first try in Glasgow colours.

Gordon’s form in 2019/20 also saw him earn a first senior Scotland call-up, joining Gregor Townsend’s squad prior to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.