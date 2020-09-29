1:18pm, 29 September 2020

Teammates and opponents of Harlequins flanker Chris Robshaw have paid tribute to him after he played his final home match at The Stoop on Monday. The 34-year-old ex-England captain was appearing in his 299th game for the London club before his move to Major League Rugby’s San Diego Legion.

Unfortunately for the 16-year Harlequins veteran, his side could not get the win over Gallagher Premiership high flyers Wasps. However, as a player whose career has been defined by his attitude and consistency, it was no surprise to anyone in England that it was a typically industrious performance by Robshaw, marked by his work at the breakdown.

Following the match, Harlequins greats from past and present eulogised the 66-cap international, recognising his commitment to club and country. England’s most capped player and former Harlequins prop, Jason Leonard said: “One of the most hard-working and honest players in our game, Chris Robshaw will be sorely missed.”

USA prop Paul Mullen played at San Diego Legion, the MLS club Chris Robshaw will soon join

Former No8 Nick Easter described him as an “exceptional man, player and captain. True icon of the club”, while Will Carling, the former England captain and Harlequins centre, said: “Work ethic, loyalty, decency and resilience. He has been through some tough times, with dignity, but deserves to be remembered by England and Quins fans as one of the truly good guys.”

Quins legend and former All Black Nick Evans said his former teammate was “one of the greats! Honoured to have pulled the Harlequins jersey on with him.” Test centurion Adam Jones also said: “What a great man and a great player. Didn’t know how good he was until I saw it at Quins. Exceptional.”

End of an era ? https://t.co/cojQdvXeMH — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 29, 2020

These are just some of the reams of tributes that were paid to Robshaw, who has the second-most appearances as England captain (43) behind Carling (59). Many have pointed out the highs and lows in his career, with England’s 2015 World Cup exit being a standout trough.

But it is how he responded to that disappointment that has defined his career as much as anything else, which many of his teammates and fans recognise. Robshaw still has a final chance to make 300 appearances for Quins when they travel to Welford Road this Sunday to take on Leicester Tigers in their final outing of the 2019/20 Premiership season.

One of the most hard working & honest players in our game @ChrisRobshaw will be sorely missed @Harlequins

Privilege for me as a fellow Quin to present him with his 50th @EnglandRugby cap

Good Luck in San Diego pic.twitter.com/l37rcFP6sW — Jason Leonard (@JasonLeonard114) September 29, 2020

Exceptional man, player and captain. Pity the current situation prevented a proper send off but he will b revered even more so now. The true icon of the club. — Nick Easter (@nick_easter) September 29, 2020

So tonight Quins say goodbye to one of their most loyal and successful players @ChrisRobshaw. Work ethic, loyalty, decency & resilience. He has been through some tough times, with dignity, but deserves to be remembered by England & Quins fans as one of the truly good guys — Will Carling (@willcarling) September 28, 2020

One of the greats!!! Honoured to have pulled the @Harlequins jersey on with him ?? https://t.co/KLMhTIwcC9 — Nick Evans (@nick10evans) September 29, 2020

What a great man and a great player. Didn’t know how good he was until I saw it at Quins. Exceptional — Adam Jones (@adamjones3) September 29, 2020

Unbelievable player and an even better bloke. Will be sorely missed Lucky to have been able to play alongside during my time @Harlequins @ChrisRobshaw ? https://t.co/2VP9jYhQls — James Horwill (@JHorwill) September 29, 2020

This guy. What can you say. Class on the field. Class off it. Leader and a legend ?? https://t.co/iGrLjaGsTq — Mark Lambert (@marklambert3) September 28, 2020

With and against, through the great times and the tough times it’s been an absolute pleasure Robbo. Great bloke, player, role model and ambassador for the game. Congrats and best of luck to you and @CamillaKerslake stateside ??? @ChrisRobshaw @bvunipola @Ben_J_Morgan8 pic.twitter.com/bBFGx5MV9t — Tom Wood (@tomwood678) September 29, 2020

Congrats on an amazing career with @Harlequins & @EnglandRugby @ChrisRobshaw ! Thoroughly enjoyed our time together, wearing the rose! And many great encounters against you, in the London Derbies! Enjoy California, you deserve it! — Brad Barritt (@bradbarritt) September 29, 2020

Glad I can tell my kids that I’ve played with one of the greats. @ChrisRobshaw @Harlequins https://t.co/LBmDNjFiBs — Ben Tapuai (@benntaps) September 28, 2020

Honour to be here at The Stoop to witness @chrisrobshawrugby last outing at home. One of @Harlequins most loyal, successful and loved stars, wishing you all the best for your time in San Diego ???#COYQ https://t.co/UKih3bebMg — Sean Fitzpatrick (@SFitzpatrick92) September 28, 2020

A wonderful player and even a better man. Always a pleasure to referee and thanks for all you have done outside the rugby field too. Best wishes for the future “ ah Christopher “ ? https://t.co/EhnFZttihx — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) September 28, 2020

One hell of a player, but am even better human being. Congrats on a fantastic career @Harlequins @ChrisRobshaw Massive good luck to you and @CamillaKerslake on your next adventure ?? https://t.co/kAkuqwPAeM — Ollie Phillips (@OlliePhillips11) September 29, 2020