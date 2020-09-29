Teammates and opponents of Harlequins flanker Chris Robshaw have paid tribute to him after he played his final home match at The Stoop on Monday. The 34-year-old ex-England captain was appearing in his 299th game for the London club before his move to Major League Rugby’s San Diego Legion.   

Unfortunately for the 16-year Harlequins veteran, his side could not get the win over Gallagher Premiership high flyers Wasps. However, as a player whose career has been defined by his attitude and consistency, it was no surprise to anyone in England that it was a typically industrious performance by Robshaw, marked by his work at the breakdown.  

Following the match, Harlequins greats from past and present eulogised the 66-cap international, recognising his commitment to club and country. England’s most capped player and former Harlequins prop, Jason Leonard said: “One of the most hard-working and honest players in our game, Chris Robshaw will be sorely missed.” 

Former No8 Nick Easter described him as an “exceptional man, player and captain. True icon of the club”, while Will Carling, the former England captain and Harlequins centre, said: “Work ethic, loyalty, decency and resilience. He has been through some tough times, with dignity, but deserves to be remembered by England and Quins fans as one of the truly good guys.” 

Quins legend and former All Black Nick Evans said his former teammate was “one of the greats! Honoured to have pulled the Harlequins jersey on with him.” Test centurion Adam Jones also said: “What a great man and a great player. Didn’t know how good he was until I saw it at Quins. Exceptional.” 

These are just some of the reams of tributes that were paid to Robshaw, who has the second-most appearances as England captain (43) behind Carling (59). Many have pointed out the highs and lows in his career, with England’s 2015 World Cup exit being a standout trough. 

But it is how he responded to that disappointment that has defined his career as much as anything else, which many of his teammates and fans recognise. Robshaw still has a final chance to make 300 appearances for Quins when they travel to Welford Road this Sunday to take on Leicester Tigers in their final outing of the 2019/20 Premiership season.  

