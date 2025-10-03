Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

145kg man-mountain starts for Northampton at Gloucester

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: JJ van Der Mescht of Northampton Saints takes on the Exeter Chiefs defence during the Gallagher PREM match between Northampton Saints and Exeter Chiefs at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on September 28, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

After making his league debut last week, JJ Van Der Mescht comes into Northampton’s starting line-up for Sunday’s clash at Gloucester.

The 145kg man-mountain joins Alex Coles in the engine room, providing the second row with ballast as well as athleticism.

Ahead of them, the front row shows two changes to the one that started last week’s 33-33 draw with Exeter – hooker Henry Walker and tighthead prop Elliot Millar Mills both start alongside loosehead prop Emmanuel Iyogun.

The impressive Callum Chick will lead Saints from No.8, with flankers Angus Scott-Young and Tom Pearson alongside him in the back row.

Archie McParland retains his place in Saints’ line-up after playing a full 80 minutes against Exeter a week ago, and he partners fly-half Anthony Belleau – who landed four of his five conversions from the tee last weekend.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
26
40
First try wins
100%
Home team wins
40%

One of Saints’ try-scorers last time out, Tom Litchfield, shifts to inside centre for the first time this season to make way for Scotland international Rory Hutchinson to come into the starting XV in the No.13 shirt.

James Martin is set to make his debut in the Gallagher PREM on the wing for Northampton this weekend, joining fullback George Hendy – who beat more defenders than any other player in Round 2 (9) – and last weekend’s double try-scorer Edoardo Todaro in the back three.

On Saints’ bench, there is space for Cleopas Kundiona to earn his club debut, while the match sees young fullback Jame Pater make his return to Kingsholm – where he made his senior debut at the end of last term, aged just 17.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS vs Gloucester, Sunday 5 October, Kingsholm (3pm KO):

15 George Hendy
14 Edoardo Todaro
13 Rory Hutchinson
12 Tom Litchfield
11 James Martin – Gallagher PREM debut
10 Anthony Belleau
9 Archie McParland

1 Emmanuel Iyogun
2 Henry Walker
3 Elliot Millar Mills
4 Alex Coles
5 JJ Van Der Mescht
6 Angus Scott-Young
7 Tom Pearson
8 Callum Chick (c)

Replacements:
16 Robbie Smith
17 Danilo Fischetti
18 Cleopas Kundiona – Northampton Saints debut
19 Tom Lockett
20 Fyn Brown
21 Jonny Weimann
22 Toby Thame
23 James Pater

Record-equalling Italian contingent deliver five-star performance

Over the years, some of Italy's most celebrated internationals have graced Premiership fixtures, from front-rowers Martin Castrogiovanni and Leonardo Ghiraldini to lock and current Sale Sharks head coach Marco Borolami and former Wasps centre Andrea Masi.

{{item.title}}

