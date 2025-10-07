108kg ex-England No.8 goes toe-to-toe with Louis Bielle-Biarrey in foot race

There are few players, if any, in world rugby that are quicker than France and Bordeaux-Begles wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who can keep up with the recently-crowned French rugby player of the year clearly has a good turn of speed themselves. Lyon No.8 Sam Simmonds showed he was one of those players at the weekend.

The former England back-row has always been famed for his speed, but he showed just how quick he was when he was able to run toe-to-toe with the 22-year-old Frenchman.

The 30-year-old was able to keep up with Bielle-Biarrey as he raced in for his second try of the match in the final 10 minutes to deliver Bordeaux a 32-20 win. Though the Englishman was unable to prevent the try, it is worth noting that he was not running alongside the flyer; rather, he was running at an angle, meaning he had further to run.

Simmonds’ athleticism has been well-documented throughout his career, but despite his pace and footwork, he was never able fully to establish himself in the England squad, only amassing 19 caps during his time in England with Exeter Chiefs, where he won the 2020 Investec Champions Cup and Gallagher PREM double while being crowned European player of the year.

Speaking with RugbyPass recently, former England head coach Eddie Jones explained why the No.8 never quite made the grade in Test rugby.

“You see players who can be really good club players, but they just don’t have that little bit extra that’s needed at Test level,” Jones said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sam Simmonds was a really good player, an excellent player, outstanding at club level, but at Test level, he just lacked that little bit of bulk. He still played some good Tests for England, but he was never going to be that absolutely standout No.8. But a good player and a good lad.”

Related Bath issue update on injured international quartet England duo, Charlie Ewels and Ted Hill, plus Ireland international Quinn Roux will miss Saturday's clash against Gloucester, while a late call will be made on winger Will Muir. Read Now